Rugby pioneers Hunter and Cox receive awards in King’s Birthday Honours

Former England women’s captain Sarah Hunter has received a CBE and professional referee Sara Cox has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for their contributions to rugby.

Hunter, England’s most capped player, retired recently and will join the national women’s coaching set-up. Cox, a trailblazer for female match officials, became the world’s first professional female referee in 2016.

She also became the first woman to referee a Premiership Rugby league and cup game.

Hunter led England from 2015 to 2023, winning the 2014 World Cup and achieving multiple Six Nations titles and grand slams.

She was named World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2016.

“I feel very honoured to have been awarded a CBE,” said Hunter. “My decision to retire this year as England captain was a really tough one as I loved every minute of it, but I am so proud to have represented my country and worked alongside some inspirational people. Rugby for women and girls is in such a different place to when I first started playing and it’s been so exciting to be part of that change and growth.

“I’m really looking forward to the next phase of my career as a coach with England Rugby and helping to share my knowledge and develop Red Roses of the future.”

Cox officiated at three Rugby World Cups, including the delayed 2021 event in 2022 where she was part of an all-female officiating team. She also refereed at two Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, Six Nations, and international Test matches, showcasing her international career in rugby officiating.

“I feel very privileged to have been awarded an MBE,” said Cox. “Refereeing has given me some amazing opportunities and, if in doing my job to the best of my ability, I am able to motivate and inspire others to give officiating a go then that’s an added bonus.

“With significant growth in the numbers of women and girls playing rugby in England there is no better time to get involved in the game as a referee. I’d encourage everyone to give it a go.”