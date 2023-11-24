Select Edition

International

Rugby Australia to trial lower tackle height in community game

By AAP
Teddy Wilson of the Waratahs runs the ball during the round eight Super Rugby Pacific match between NSW Waratahs and Western Force at Allianz Stadium, on April 15, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Rugby Australia have announced a lower tackle height trial as they look to minimise the risk of concussions and encourage more players to take up the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-year trial, starting in February, will see the legal tackle height in community rugby lowered from below the shoulders to below the sternum, aiming to improve player safety by reducing the risk of head-on-head or head-on-shoulder contact.

The new rule, which will affect all forms of rugby below Super Rugby Pacific, follows six years of research including similar trials in nations such as France, England, New Zealand and South Africa.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Preliminary data in South Africa has shown a 30 per cent reduction in concussions, while France recorded a 64 per cent reduction in head-on-head contact – as well as a 14 per cent increase in participation on pre-COVID levels.

RA boss Phil Waugh said the trial was an opportunity to make the game safer, which was a major concern for potential players.

“We firmly believe that promoting safer tackle techniques, and reducing the risk of head contact and concussion will lead to an even safer game,” Waugh said in a statement on Friday.

“Research from around the world has clearly identified safety as the number one issue preventing fans and potential players from taking up the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the French trial showed a “significant increase” in penalties in the first year followed by a “substantial drop” in subsequent years.

The trial will be implemented in all premier grades, school and pathway competitions.

The sport’s governing body has begun an extensive educational program with administrators, coaches, match officials and players around the new law.

ADVERTISEMENT
