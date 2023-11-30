Select Edition

Back

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

Key players ruled out ahead of New Zealand's SVNS quest in Cape Town

French ProD2 outfit confirm signing of Wales great George North

'We want the best players to play for England- if they're not in the Prem, they're not able to'

Fiji international facing jail after guilty plea in court

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor's rebuild?
G
Greg 39 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he's got, he's not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn't have a track record of embracing flair?

Richie McCaw expects Scott Robertson will 'do things a little bit different'

By Ned Lester
(Photo by Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Two Canterbury and New Zealand icons have endorsed another as Scott Robertson begins his All Blacks coaching journey, with Richie McCaw and Dan Carter excited to see what the coach can achieve at the international level.

While Robertson conceded he will have to acknowledge the challenge of levelling up his game to prove he is not just a great club coach, Carter says there is no doubt Razor is world-class.

McCaw was Robertson's understudy briefly at the All Blacks during his rapid rise to top dog, and so has also known Razor in both a playing and coaching context, helping him get a good read on what to expect from the next era of All Blacks rugby.

"Well I think he'll do things a little bit different to what's been done before," McCaw told Rugby.com.au.

"Since 2004, you've had a pretty settled, especially management team with a slight change of coaches but I think he'll do things a little bit differently. He'll bring the things that have worked in the past but he's prepared to try things.

"What he does have is a great knowledge of who's around. He knows getting selections and staff right are important so it's going to be exciting to see what he brings."

So far, Robertson has opted for tried and tested relationships in his coaching staff, selecting former Canterbury and Crusaders assistants in Leon MacDonald, Jason Ryan, Scott Hansen and Jason Holland.

As for the players he'll select, McCaw believes the nature of this year's World Cup final loss will inevitably leave a sour taste in some mouths but also makes for confidence in a competitive international field.

"You make the final and you come up one point short, it's disappointing that you're so close but yet came up short.

"You look at all the teams that went to the World Cup like the French and the Irish that had a real good chance of winning it and they went home early and the Wallabies show you tournaments chuck up anything.

"The results especially leading up into the tournament against South Africa and in the opening game, to give themselves a chance you've got to be happy but if we stopped being disappointed when we don't win, you lower your standards.

"A few of the guys I've talked to have said how disappointed they are but that's the nature of it and we have a new coach and outlook next year which will be interesting."

A vintage jersey every Kiwi Super Rugby team should bring back in 2024

It's finally happening, ladies and gentlemen. Retro jerseys are set to feature in Super Rugby in 2024.

Carter joined his former teammate in expressing excitement over the seven-time Super Rugby champion's appointment, agreeing the All Blacks will be "different" with Razor at the helm.

"He's an incredibly talented coach, a former teammate of mine," Carter told 1News. "I got coached by him for one year when I went back injured and played for Canterbury.

"I've been following his journey pretty closely and he's got a great team around him, which will be really important at that next level of coaching.

"I can assure him, he's much more than a club coach, he's a world-class, world-leading coach and I'm really excited to see what he brings because there will be some changes, it will be different. He thinks about the game in a different way, extremely passionate and he often gets the best out of the players he coaches which is extremely exciting."

Why Ardie Savea needs to be the next All Blacks captain under Robertson

OPINION

Scott Robertson relives his near misses with the All Blacks' top job

Whitelock touches down for Pau hoping to find positives in RWC final defeat

'Envy of a lot of the rugby world': Sam Cane's agent jumps into All Blacks eligibility debate

