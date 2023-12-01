Ronan O’Gara hits back over his latest Top 14 disciplinary summons

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The massive compliment Joe Marler paid to a teenage Sale tighthead

2

Exclusive RugbyPass interview: Harlequins' Will Evans

3

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman

4

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

5

'We want the best players to play for England': Farrell on eligibility

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

TOP 14 News

Bernard Laporte's return to rugby starts on a bum note

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi makes highly-anticipated Racing 92 debut

Former All Black shines in Siya Kolisi's debut for Racing 92

Watch - Racing 92's Henry Arundell finishes off 65m counter-attacking try

More TOP 14 More News

Trending Video

Crestfallen New Zealand address loss against the Springboks in Rugby World Cup final

Final press conference with New Zealand's Sam Cane and Ian Foster as they address their loss to South Africa in the final of the Rugby World Cup.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 40 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
TOP 14

Ronan O’Gara hits back over his latest Top 14 disciplinary summons

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Xavier Leoty/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronan O’Gara has hit out at his latest disciplinary hearing summons in France. The La Rochelle boss is due to appear before a committee next Wednesday, four days before his club hosts Irish rivals Leinster in the opening round of the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be the latest in a long line of appearances the Irishman has made due to incidents in the Top 14. However, while he has previously held his hand up in the past over his behaviour, he is flabbergasted that he has a case to answer following the half-time query he made of the officials during last Sunday’s defeat at Racing.

Writing in his weekly Irish Examiner column, O’Gara explained: “There were a few words exchanged with the fourth and fifth referees at half-time regarding the non-awarding of a penalty try to La Rochelle by referee Adrien Descottes.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

Watch rugby on demand, from exclusive shows and documentaries to extended highlights from RWC 2023. Anywhere. Anytime. All for free!

Join us

“I have been subpoenaed for what is referred to as bad behaviour. If all the coaches in the Top 14 were accused of bad behaviour every time they questioned or commented on a wrong decision, they wouldn’t have time to do anything else in the week.”

O’Gara alleged that he gets treated differently by the Top 14 administrators because he is Irish. “Christophe Urios (of Clermont) has publicly criticised the referees, but he is not an Irish coach who is making his way in France,” he suggested.

Related

O'Gara facing disciplinary hearing before La Rochelle host Leinster

Ronan O’Gara is set for another disciplinary hearing in France after match officials again took exception to his alleged bad behaviour at a Top 14 match.

Read Now

“When there is guilt, you have to acknowledge it, as I have done in the past. There have been times when I have questioned decisions and expressed my frustration…

“Certainly, there is a sense here, without a hint of paranoia, that selective treatment is a concern. Others appear to be able to comment on officialdom with impunity, yet I look sideways at someone and I am up before a hearing committee again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from the fuss of his latest disciplinary, O’Gara intriguingly addressed the issue of his team’s inconsistent form after star players were away at the Rugby World Cup. They have won just three of their eight Top 14 matches and are in 11th place ahead of Saturday’s game versus Perpignan.

“It’s not a crisis but against Perpignan, it’s a must-win. We have to be realistic, if we lose at home to Perpignan, it’s unlikely we’ll beat Leinster a week later,” he reckoned. “It’s my first post-World Cup campaign as head coach and I haven’t fully grasped the huge hangover that was the World Cup.

“The number of French players who dreamed that France was going to become world champions and were eliminated in the quarter-finals. It’s a long psychological road to get back to level and face the hard work of the Top 14. I can see guys thinking, ‘Wow, it’s harder than I thought it would be to get back to the level. How am I going to do it?’”

  • Click here to read the Ronan O’Gara Irish Examiner column

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Handre Pollard: 'Manie has made such a positive impact for the Boks' Handre Pollard: 'Manie has made such a positive impact for the Boks'
Search