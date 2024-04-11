Relegation-threatened Oyonnax raid Top 14 with four signings

Oyonnax may be staring down the barrel of automatic relegation from the Top 14 at the end of the season, but that has not stopped them from building for life in Pro D2 next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club announced the signing of four players ahead of next season, all from the Top 14.

Lyon tighthead Paulo Tafili Bordeaux-Begles duo of back row Antoine Miquel and fly-half Zack Holmes, and Toulon centre Maëlan Rabut have all signed deals with Oyonnax ahead of next season, despite the prospect of playing in France’s second division.

All have signed two-year deals at the Stade Charles-Mathon, barring Miquel who has signed a four-year deal.

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi on the next generation of stars at the Sharks Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi believes the Sharks are proving that they can build depth with the youngsters that they have in the system. Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi on the next generation of stars at the Sharks Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi believes the Sharks are proving that they can build depth with the youngsters that they have in the system.

This quadruple swoop comes days after Oyonnax made the immediate signing of Georgia scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze from Toulon. The 70-cap international joined as a medical joker on another two-year deal.

Oyonnax currently sit at the bottom of the Top 14 table, 12 points adrift of Montpellier in 13th with only six matches remaining in the season.

Oyonnax Racing 92 All Stats and Data

Leapfrogging Montpellier would still not necessarily prevent the team relegation, as they would still be forced into a play-off with the runner-up of the Pro D2. Only 12th place would guarantee their safety, which is a sizeable 16 points away for them ahead of hosting third-place Racing 92 in their next match.

While they appear to be firm favourites to be relegated as it stands, they are making sure they are well equipped to return to France’s top table as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season’s relegated side, Brive, have shown this season that it is not a simple task rebounding back into the Top 14, and currently languish in ninth place in the league, while Biarritz, relegated the season before, are currently 13th.