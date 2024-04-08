Regan Grace snubs Super League return to stay in union

Former Super League star Regan Grace will be staying with Premiership title hopefuls Bath for another year after signing a contract extension with the West Country outfit.

Grace, 27, spent last season on the books of Top 14 giants Racing 92 but was released in the summer after an Achilles tendon injury prevented him from playing a game. Since then, he has been living in Bath and working on regaining his fitness.

The ex-St Helens and Wales League international was signed by Bath on a rehab-based contract in February until the end of the season and proved himself to Johann van Graan in friendly games against Gloucester and Leinster.

Grace starred in three successive Super League Grand Finals before his injury nightmare started scored 89 tries in 143 games for the Saints and caught the eye of the Gloucester coaching staff on his first outing against them.

“Regan Grace showed that he has something special inside him with that last break of his, but he also was able to bump off Albert Tuisee, which was great,” van Graan told Gloucestershire Live after the 59-19 win.

Even though Grace – who turned down several approaches for a return to Super League – hasn’t appeared in the Premiership yet. Bath registered him for their Champions Cup campaign which ended at Exeter Chiefs last Saturday.

He could also make his competitive debut for second-placed Bath when they return to Sandy Park for a top-of-the-table Premiership clash on Saturday week, as they are without a game this weekend following their exit from Europe.

Bath have been busy with Joe Cokanasiga, Sam Underhill, Ethan Staddon, Orlando Bailey, Tom De Glanville and Jaco Coetzee all putting pen to paper on contract extensions in the last couple of weeks.