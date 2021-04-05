The EPCR’s Match Officials Selection Committee has confirmed the referee appointments for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS QUARTER-FINALS
(Kick-off times are local)
Saturday 10 April
La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel Deflandre (16.00)
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)
Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby, Sandy Park (17.30)
Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)
Sunday 11 April
Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas (13.30)
Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.00)
Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)
CHALLENGE CUP QUARTER-FINALS
(Kick-off times are local)
Friday 9 April
Bath Rugby v London Irish, Recreation Ground (20.00)
Referee: Frank Murphy (Ire)
Saturday 10 April
Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (12.30)
Referee: Romain Poite (Fra)
Northampton Saints v Ulster Rugby, Franklin’s Gardens (20.00)
Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)
Montpellier v Benetton Rugby, GGL Stadium (21.00)
Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now