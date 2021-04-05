    The EPCR’s Match Officials Selection Committee has confirmed the referee appointments for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches.

    HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS QUARTER-FINALS
    (Kick-off times are local)

    Saturday 10 April
    La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel Deflandre (16.00)
    Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

    Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby, Sandy Park (17.30)
    Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

    Sunday 11 April
    Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas (13.30)
    Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

    ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.00)
    Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

    CHALLENGE CUP QUARTER-FINALS
    (Kick-off times are local)

    Friday 9 April
    Bath Rugby v London Irish, Recreation Ground (20.00)
    Referee: Frank Murphy (Ire)

    Saturday 10 April
    Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (12.30)
    Referee: Romain Poite (Fra)

    Northampton Saints v Ulster Rugby, Franklin’s Gardens (20.00)
    Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)

    Montpellier v Benetton Rugby, GGL Stadium (21.00)
    Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

