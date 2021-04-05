The EPCR’s Match Officials Selection Committee has confirmed the referee appointments for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS QUARTER-FINALS

(Kick-off times are local)

Saturday 10 April

La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel Deflandre (16.00)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire)

Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby, Sandy Park (17.30)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (Fra)

Sunday 11 April

Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas (13.30)

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.00)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

CHALLENGE CUP QUARTER-FINALS

(Kick-off times are local)

Friday 9 April

Bath Rugby v London Irish, Recreation Ground (20.00)

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ire)

Saturday 10 April

Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (12.30)

Referee: Romain Poite (Fra)

Northampton Saints v Ulster Rugby, Franklin’s Gardens (20.00)

Referee: Alexandre Ruiz (Fra)

Montpellier v Benetton Rugby, GGL Stadium (21.00)

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng)

