What everyone is saying about the Rebels after their final game in Super Rugby Pacific

There were emotional scenes in Wellington as the Melbourne Rebels were defeated by the Hurricanes, which will go down as the franchise’s last game of Super Rugby for the foreseeable future.

After Rugby Australia opted not to save the Rebels after the club was financially run into the ground, it was known that this would be their last season.

Players and fans alike were left visibly upset coming to the realisation that their beloved team would be no more.

The result triggered an outpouring of tributes from media personalities who have covered the team, to former players and diehard fans who have supported the club.

Broadcaster Catherine Murphy called it “devastating to watch” as players were brought to tears. She said it was “14 years wasted” for the 2011 expansion team.

Devastating to watch @MelbourneRebels players crying on camera, at the end of their final match. 14 years wasted 😭 Feeling for the players, coaches and most importantly, the fans 💙❤️ https://t.co/O53p8OvML8 — Catherine Murphy (@CathMurphySport) June 8, 2024

Sad to sign off covering the @MelbourneRebels for @aapsport after 14 years with their loss today. Not a lot of success but a lot of very good people at the club and really feel for the current crop who should be very proud of their season. — Melissa Woods (@melwoodsy1) June 8, 2024

Well done @MelbourneRebels – There's only so many mountains you can climb. #HURvREB — Iain Brown (@pausehere) June 8, 2024

Sorry to see @MelbourneRebels disappear from @SuperRugby after the QF loss to the Hurricanes. I had the pleasure of calling their 1st game and their final regular season match. Lot’s of fond memories in between. Met some great people along the way and I’ll treasure the memories — Greg Clark (@greg_clarkie) June 8, 2024

One committed fan flew all the way over from the UK to see the team play one last time, arriving in New Zealand just hours before kick off to witness the unwanted history.

Made it from UK to game in Wellington just in time to see 2 @MelbourneRebels tries. Crying already 😫. Damn you @RugbyAU #MyTeam pic.twitter.com/UvH4ZR4YXG — Susan Sly (@SJSly) June 8, 2024

The implications of the Rebels’ demise were already being shared on X, with unverified comments that the “talent drain has already started” as the NRL steps in to pinch the local playing stocks.

The loss of a playing pathway for Victorian players was also mentioned, with no professional side to provide an age grade pathway for the state’s players.

The talent drain has started already ⬇️ @storm & NRL with lots to gain from @MelbourneRebels exit from Super Rugby… https://t.co/rVzk6KQCnI — Catherine Murphy (@CathMurphySport) June 8, 2024

A solid effort from the Melbourne Rebels, playing their last game as a rugby franchise.

Rugby Australia ought to be ashamed for its abject failure in oversight and diligence. Now we lose a playing pathway as well as multiple squads of players in a professional environment. Shame… — Carl Hodson-Thomas 🇺🇦 (@PrometheusCHT) June 8, 2024

Despite the dark day for the club, the last ever Rebels side will actually go down as the greatest in their history.

The 2024 team is the only Melbourne Rebels side to ever make the Super Rugby playoffs since their induction in 2011.

The foundation team included the marquee signing Danny Cipriani, an England flyhalf, and former Wallaby captain Stirling Mortlock.

Over the years they were able to attract big names, Wallabies Kurtley Beale, James O’Connor, Mark Gerrard, former All Black prop Greg Somerville, Tongan international Cooper Vuna, Japanese hooker Shota Horie.

In 2016, Scotland midfielder Sione Tuipulotu became the first local Victorian to play for the club, while other Rob Leota became the first homegrown Wallaby the club produced.

thanks to all the @MelbourneRebels players and coaches for making the time today – proud to have a memento of the greatest Rebels side ever. pic.twitter.com/BF1pRRf98i — Stuart (@stuartfaz) June 6, 2024

Could not be prouder of my @MelbourneRebels – fought to the very end. Can not ask for more than that. Good luck to the other teams for the remainder of the competition. Maybe we will be back one day in the future, but until then, I will always be a Rebel! #HURvREB 💙❤️ — Go Melbourne Rebels (@GoMelbRebels) June 8, 2024

Eerily, ex-Wallabies coach Eddie Jones made a stark prediction back in 2010 when the club was granted a license.

He brazenly claimed the only reason they were in the competition was for TV money, but their existence would not be good for Australian rugby for “10-15 years”.

“The reason they’re in is because of TV rights. The current 14-team competition is just starting to find its feet [and the] addition of another Australian franchise is not good for Australian [or Super] rugby …”

“Another Australian side is just going to weaken the third and fourth teams. … It’s unrealistic for Australia to have five teams and it will be bad for Wallaby rugby in the short-term, for the next 10 to 15 years.”

The Rebels proved to be a cash drain on Rugby Australia for a number of years, before the team was offloaded in 2015 to private investors. With the axe looming in 2017 on one Australian side, the shares were sold back to Victoria Rugby Union making it difficult for Rugby Australia to axe at the time.

Seven years later the Rebels found that fate in the end, reportedly losing $54 million dollars over their existence.