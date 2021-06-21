'Properly gutted' - Chris Robshaw's nightmare start to MLR career continues

1:10pm, 21 June 2021

Chris Robshaw’s dreadful start to his MLR career with San Diego Legion is continuing after the former England skipper dislocated his shoulder for the second time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in April the former Harlequins man impressed on his debut for the Major League Rugby club but was forced off late in the second half a shoulder injury – which turned out to be a dislocation.

Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, lightning has struck twice, with the flanker lasting just 50 minutes against the LA Giltini’s before being forced off with a reoccurrence of the same injury. It was just his third game since returning to play from the original injury.

Robshaw wrote on Twitter beside a picture of him on the sidelines: “Again. Nightmare. Properly gutted.”

San Diego were fighting to keep their slim playoffs hopes alive. Their first meeting with LA in April was a convincing loss and again the Legion were beaten by the league-leading Giltinis, 19 – 13 in the inaugural California Cup.

Robshaw made the move to San Diego after a remarkable 16-years with Harlequins. Capped 66 times by England, Robshaw was hoping made an impact in the fledgling league but it looks like his season could be over. Robshaw has another season to run in his contract and will be hoping to have more luck on the injury front on 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’2, 110kg loose-forward made his Quins’ first-team debut in 2005 having developed through the Harlequins Academy and went on to make over 250 appearances for the West London club. He is a two-time Premiership Player of the Year winner and scored in Harlequins’ famous Premiership Final victory over Leicester Tigers in 2012.

The Redhill-born back rower was also a crucial part of England’s unbeaten 2016, playing in every match of the Six Nations Grand Slam, the 3-0 whitewash of Australia and the four Old Mutual Wealth Series wins.