WATCH: Popular 'Boks Office' show returns, FREE to view on RPTV

At 37-years-old, veteran Springbok Deon Fourie went from replacement loose forward to ending the 2023 Rugby World Cup final at hooker, and captain of the Springboks. It’s an incredible story, and he’s joined Hanyani Shimange and crew to tell it on the latest episode of the popular Boks Office show.

Hosted by former hooker ‘Shimi’ Shamange and featuring Bok legends Schalk Burger and Jean de Villiers, the show was thoroughly enjoyed by fans throughout the world cup in France.

Initially just a show to cover the tournament, there were multiple calls for it to become a permanent fixture post world cup, and while it has since been stopped on Youtube – with only select clips going up – fans can now watch the full episodes for free on RugbyPass.tv.

In the latest episode world cup winner Fourie joined the guys at the Stormers HQ to chat about all things world cup, Schalk’s dislike of the gym, and the intensity of each of those knockout matches, that South Africa won by just one point each.

The latter topic is featured in the short video below, as Fourie went through which game was the most intense, and Burger in particular insisted that there was no luck involved.

“Leading up to the game against France we were public enemy number one from that Sunday,” explained the Stormers hooker.

“So everything, how we planned, how we trained indoors because everyone was watching, Rassie [Erasmus] walking with the speaker to get us used to their national anthem and all the noise and all the crowd… So that build up to the French game was special at the end of the day.”

He added that after successfully knocking out the hosts, it was clear that the French fans were not in their corner.

“In the semi final and final, I remember warming up and they went through the team sheet on the big screen and with literally every player from the South African team, when they went up, there was a massive boo going up [by the French fans]. And that was semi finals and final.

“We knew what we were up against at that stage.”

Watch the clip below and log in or register for free for Rugbypass.tv to see the full Boks Office RWC review