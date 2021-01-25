5:35am, 25 January 2021

Wasps have announced that outside back Paolo Odogwu has extended his contract with the club. The 23-year-old is Wasps’ leading try scorer this season, with six tries in just eight games so far this term.

The rapid winger come outside centre has been in scintillating form recently, claiming man-of-the-match in the high-scoring win over Bath Rugby. That form saw Odogwu named in the England Squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

The explosive back is currently the top metre-maker in the Gallagher Premiership, with 367 metres gained. Odogwu has also made the most clean breaks in the Premiership with 12 to his name so far this season. Two statistics that have helped him to second place in the try charts for the Premiership, with five put downs domestically.

Odogwu joined Wasps from Sale Sharks ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, coming back to his birthplace of Coventry.

His first outing in a Wasps jersey was at the 2019 Premiership 7s where he helped his side reach the final for the sixth successive time, contributing six tries and in the process becoming the competition’s top try-scorer of all time.

He previously spent time with Leicester Tigers while also having represented England Under 20s.

Wasps Head Coach Lee Blackett said: “We are very happy that Paolo has committed his future to Wasps.

“He has been a revelation this season, showing to everyone the exciting player we knew he was. We look forward to seeing much more of that excitement in a Wasps shirt over the coming seasons.”

Speaking about the contract extension, Odogwu said: “I’m really happy to have extended my time at Wasps.

“I’m having a great time playing in this team at the moment and I’ve felt at home ever since I joined the environment. There’s a great culture and buzz about the place and working with all the coaches over the past couple years has given me the confidence in my ability and the opportunity to show what I can do on the field.

“I have really loved my time at the club so far. All the squad are working hard to build on the progress we have made recently and I’m excited about being part of Wasps’ future.”

