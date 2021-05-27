Ospreys release Scott Williams and 11 other players

Evans 'not quite there yet'

9:49am, 27 May 2021

The Ospreys have confirmed the 12 players leaving the region at the end of the season, including Wales centre Scott Williams.

Williams, who signed for Ospreys in 2018, made four appearances in Wales’ 2012 Grand Slam, scoring a late winning try against England at Twickenham, then made the same number in the following year’s Championship success.

After originally making his regional debut against the Ospreys in 2010, Williams has played over 120 times for the Scarlets, helping them to the Guinness PRO12 title in 2017.

Williams developed through the ranks at Newcastle Emlyn and Whitland and played for Wales Under 20 in 2009 and 2010 and previously represented Wales at U16 and U18. His senior debut came against the Barbarians in June 2011 and went to that year’s Rugby World Cup, playing three times.

The 30-year-old has amassed 58 caps for Wales, although he hasn’t been involved since 2019.

Also being released is fellow Wales centre Cory Allen, who won 6 caps to date. Gareth Evans, Shaun Venter and Luke Price have also been released.

In a statement, the club say: “The Ospreys would like to pay tribute to all the players leaving and to thank them for their contribution to the team and wish them all the best in the next chapter of their careers.

“We are proud that you have worn the jersey and played your part in this team’s history.

“We pay tribute to the professionalism, commitment and diligence of all the players and the way they have handled themselves during these unprecedented times.

Departing Players: Gareth Evans (16 games), Shaun Venter(23), Scott Williams (27), Cory Allen (34), Luke Price (52).

Departing Academy Players: Jordan Walters, Rhys Davies, Garyn Lloyd, Rhys Thomas, Brad Roderick, Caine Woolerton, Ben Cambriani.

