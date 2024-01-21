George North injury mars Ospreys win in SA as Newcastle snatch first win

Ospreys produced a stirring late comeback to beat Lions 38-28 and wrap up their Challenge Cup group stage campaign in style in South Africa.

The Welsh side trailed 28-17 but stormed back with late tries from Keelan Giles, Cameron Jones and Morgan Morse wrapping up a highly impressive win.

Both sides had already qualified for the next stage of the competition and Ospreys were without a number of injured players including prop Gareth Thomas.

Owen Watkin and George North – who exited with a shoulder problem – scored early tries but Ospreys had to bide their time to get the better of the hosts, who had three players sin-binned.

Newcastle Falcons ended a run of 14 successive defeats as they wrapped up their campaign with a 32-23 win at Perpignan.

With both sides already eliminated from the competition there was little to play for but for Falcons players there was the chance to impress incoming consultant director of rugby Steve Diamond.

Louie Johnson kicked Newcastle into a 9-3 lead but it was wiped out by a Lucas Dubois try for Perpignan, who led 13-9 at the break.

Tries from Hugh O’Sullivan and Ben Redshaw put the Falcons in control and the unfaltering boot of Johnson secured a thoroughly deserved win in the south of France.