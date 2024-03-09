Select Edition

NZ
Six Nations

Unsatisfied Fabien Galthie wary of Wales' 'pure talent'

By PA
Fabien Galthie, the France head coach, issues instructions prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between France and Italy at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 25, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fabien Galthie readily accepts that France “are not at the level we want to be” during what has proved to be a spluttering Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Les Bleus tackle Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, having lost to Ireland and drawn with Italy, while claiming a scratchy victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

They will arrive at the Principality Stadium showing eight changes to the side held in Lille by Italy, including Test debuts for full-back Leo Barre, centre Nicolas Depoortere and lock Emmanuel Meafou.

Barre takes over from Thomas Ramos, who moves to fly-half instead of an injured Matthieu Jalibert, with Depoortere replacing a suspended Jonathan Danty and Meafou preferred to Posolo Tuilagi.

Elsewhere, captain and number eight Gregory Alldritt returns after injury as France defend a four-game unbeaten Six Nations record against Wales.

“The results are not what we wanted, now what we wished for. We will be better soon,” France head coach Galthie said.

“We are not satisfied, no one is. We have high expectations of ourselves, and we are not at the level we want to be.

“I am convinced in the strength of people and their character, individually and collectively.

“Right now, the team we will play is a young, brave Welsh team. They have always had pure talent.”

Ramos’ positional switch has come with Jalibert and Romain Ntamack sidelined, while Nolann Le Garrec also features in a new half-back partnership that will be key to victory hopes.

Galthie added: “He (Ramos) has played a lot at 10 since the World Cup in important games with Toulouse. He has been among the best 10s in France.

“With how we play, when you are at 15 you are often asked to step up into the 10 slot. He has been a second 10 in our system.

“He is mature and we know his qualities. It is a coherent choice to give him this responsibility.

“(Le Garrec) has been very good with Racing, and with us for three years during training.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Timmyboy 22 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: Elton Jantjies back in play, Pat Lam exit

What is saints obsession with buying average props year after year, we have 4 loose heads why do we need a 5th journeyman that no one else wants.madness

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Agree with much of AG’s analysis except Slade has not had a good tournament. He can run a line but has no speed, footwork, offers a dummy or is physical. He is no Will Greenwood, let alone Conrad Smith.

20 Go to comments
C
Colin 1 hours ago
Rory Darge: Duhan van der Merwe will not be distracted by Scotland record

Except he is South African, not Scottish like many of the Scotland team (including Hamish Watson) ,they are foreigners.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 2 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

4 Go to comments
B
Bob 2 hours ago
'The boys were just on fire': Drua turn frustration to ecstasy in Lautoka win

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

1 Go to comments
C
Colm 2 hours ago
Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

If this is what passes for Rugby journalism nowadays, grab a wooden spoon.

34 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
Hurricanes make a statement with a clinical win over Blues in Wellington

Great game by the Canes. Look to have good squad depth and no glaring weakness. Coaching team seem to be doing a great job and the determined defense says a lot about the teams culture. Keep it up and they will be a major contender at the business end of the season.

1 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
Chiefs vs Reds | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Chiefs or Reds?

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Government says these women are allowed freedom of speech. At the same time they are using their power to pressure the club to muzzle the women.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

Great match. Well done to both sets of players. Ireland looked set to pull away in the second half but a few errors crept in. I was sure the 25:18 try would be definitive but they again erred from the restart allowing England to score. Ireland pressured England but Ireland knocked on (thought ref get 4-5 knock on calls wrong) and England were awarded a scrum got the penalty and up for the winning try. South Africa squeeze..the Irish team refused to be beaten and scored from close range under the posts to draw. Great match. Congrats to both teams. Kudos also to Italy who came from 7-14 down at halftime against a great half by Scotland to win 44-14. To late to start Marco Scalabrin tomorrow but remember the wingers name. Hes got the smarts. Taller than most wingers but not massive. But hes somehow got the strength of Jonah Lomu in there. Remember the name: Scalabrin

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 5 hours ago
Crusaders vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Crusaders didn't score again after 19 mins. Blimey. That's a telling stat. Can we now start writing the Crusaders off? Also congratulations to The Fijian Drua. Love watching those cats play with passion.

1 Go to comments
M
Mary 5 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Totally support hurricane poua wahine , haka is a right of expression, no govt has any right to chenge the narrative of freedom of expression Tj and josh never had to apologise for taking their opinions to the paddock and nor should the poua they are sayin what the majority think Tautoko them ❤🖤❤🖤

3 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 6 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.

4 Go to comments
S
Snash 7 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

Gee people have short memories - how do you go from losing a RWC 1/4 final (yet again) to best in the world in what 6 months - when the S. Hemisphere aren't even playing test rugby? Dream on, but sure does spice up the June/July two test series in SA. Very few win at Loftus, good luck with that Ireland.

41 Go to comments
R
Rugby 8 hours ago
Fijian Drua claim famous win, hand Crusaders third straight loss

little peca, pecos, gobbling graham where you at? Only Fijians scored tries today including Reece Hold the phone buy some Fijian Drua for next year aye. Bula

1 Go to comments
b
brian 9 hours ago
All Black Sevu Reece winging his way to France?

Have to go where the money is. Hope we get him back for our season. Love watching him scoring tries.

1 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 11 hours ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

Don’t agree..kickers are selected to kick goals and win games..it was a kickable penalty..he didn't do his job…

3 Go to comments
D
David 13 hours ago
Missed penalty not to blame: Three takeaways from Tahs vs Highlanders

well in the end he missed itand you should have heard the aussie commentators go silent when the highlanders won

3 Go to comments
E
Eric 13 hours ago
England U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Value for money! 83rd minute try to set up the equalising conversion. Can we expect better tomorrow frpm the elite?

1 Go to comments
d
d 14 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Thanks Nick, with the analysis on England breaking up the multiphase attack, is Ireland likely to play more conservatively? More kicks? Or do they simply work harder at what they are doing? Should be a cracking contest

30 Go to comments
