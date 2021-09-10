Nicolas Sanchez returns to Los Pumas starting XV against All Blacks
Trending on RugbyPass
- 1 'I'm starting Taniela Tupou'
- 2 2021/22 Premiership ins and outs
- 3 NZR to trial radical laws
- 4 Twitter erupts over Jackson role
- 5 Springboks explain bomb squad rejig
Argentina’s star playmaker Nicolas Sanchez has been promoted to the starting Los Pumas side to take on the All Blacks on the Gold Coast this weekend.
Sanchez started from the bench in Argentina’s 29-10 defeat at the hands of the Springboks in Gqeberha last month, but has been reinstated at No 10 in place of Domingo Miotti as Los Pumas prepare for their third Rugby Championship clash.
The selection of the 32-year-old, who will become Argentina’s most-capped player when he runs out for his 90th test at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday, is one of seven changes made to the Los Pumas starting side by head coach Mario Ledesma.
Four of those, including the swap of Sanchez and Miotti, come in the backline, with Ledesma opting for a fresh pair of wings and a new centre.
Bordeaux duo Santiago Cordero and Bautista Delguy will start on the two wings as they takes the No 11 and No 14 jerseys off of Santiago Carreras and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Ignacio Mendy, both of whom have dropped out of the match day squad.
Toulouse midfielder Santiago Chocobares, meanwhile, has been demoted to the bench, allowing seasoned campaigner Matias Moroni to start at No 13.
In the forward pack, a fresh prop pairing sees the inexperienced Facundo Gigena and Western Force tighthead Santiago Medrano replace Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Francisco Gomez Kodela, both of whom have returned to their clubs in Europe.
A reshuffle at in the second and back rows sees Guido Petti move from openside flanker to lock, which enables Stade Francais flanker Marcos Kremer to accompany Pablo Matera and Rodrigo Bruni in the loose forwards.
Petti’s positional shift forces assertive Leicester Tigers lock Tomas Lavinini to the bench, where he joins Miotti as one of six newbies in the reserves.
Those new players include propping duo Carloe Muzzio – who is in line for his test debut – and Enrique Pieretto, halfback Felipe Ezcurra and Racing 92 fullback Emiliano Boffelli.
Experienced hooker Julian Montoya will captain the side from the No 2 jersey.
Los Pumas team to play the All Blacks
1. Facundo Gigena
2. Julian Montoya (c)
3. Santiago Medrano
4. Guido Petti
5. Matias Alemanno
6. Pablo Matera
7. Marcos Kremer
8. Rodrigo Bruni
9. Gonzalo Bertranou
10. Nicolas Sanchez
11. Santiago Cordero
12. Jeronimo de la Fuente
13. Matias Moroni
14. Bautista Delguy
15. Juan Cruz Mallia
Reserves:
16. Facundo Bosch
17. Carloe Muzzio*
18. Enrique Pieretto
19. Tomas Lavanini
20. Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso
21. Gonzalo Garcia
22. Santiago Chocobares
23. Emiliano Boffelli
* – denotes new cap
Recommended
- Retallick to captain All Blacks as Moody returns for Los Pumas
- 'You never underestimate the Argentinians': All Blacks versus Argentina preview
- Jaguares dissolvement not behind Argentina's recent lack of success
Mailing List
Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.Sign Up Now