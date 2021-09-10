Nicolas Sanchez returns to Los Pumas starting XV against All Blacks

12:51am, 10 September 2021

Argentina’s star playmaker Nicolas Sanchez has been promoted to the starting Los Pumas side to take on the All Blacks on the Gold Coast this weekend.

Sanchez started from the bench in Argentina’s 29-10 defeat at the hands of the Springboks in Gqeberha last month, but has been reinstated at No 10 in place of Domingo Miotti as Los Pumas prepare for their third Rugby Championship clash.

The selection of the 32-year-old, who will become Argentina’s most-capped player when he runs out for his 90th test at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday, is one of seven changes made to the Los Pumas starting side by head coach Mario Ledesma.

Four of those, including the swap of Sanchez and Miotti, come in the backline, with Ledesma opting for a fresh pair of wings and a new centre.

Bordeaux duo Santiago Cordero and Bautista Delguy will start on the two wings as they takes the No 11 and No 14 jerseys off of Santiago Carreras and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Ignacio Mendy, both of whom have dropped out of the match day squad.

Toulouse midfielder Santiago Chocobares, meanwhile, has been demoted to the bench, allowing seasoned campaigner Matias Moroni to start at No 13.

In the forward pack, a fresh prop pairing sees the inexperienced Facundo Gigena and Western Force tighthead Santiago Medrano replace Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Francisco Gomez Kodela, both of whom have returned to their clubs in Europe.

A reshuffle at in the second and back rows sees Guido Petti move from openside flanker to lock, which enables Stade Francais flanker Marcos Kremer to accompany Pablo Matera and Rodrigo Bruni in the loose forwards.

Petti’s positional shift forces assertive Leicester Tigers lock Tomas Lavinini to the bench, where he joins Miotti as one of six newbies in the reserves.

Those new players include propping duo Carloe Muzzio – who is in line for his test debut – and Enrique Pieretto, halfback Felipe Ezcurra and Racing 92 fullback Emiliano Boffelli.

Experienced hooker Julian Montoya will captain the side from the No 2 jersey.

Los Pumas team to play the All Blacks

1. Facundo Gigena

2. Julian Montoya (c)

3. Santiago Medrano

4. Guido Petti

5. Matias Alemanno

6. Pablo Matera

7. Marcos Kremer

8. Rodrigo Bruni

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

10. Nicolas Sanchez

11. Santiago Cordero

12. Jeronimo de la Fuente

13. Matias Moroni

14. Bautista Delguy

15. Juan Cruz Mallia

Reserves:

16. Facundo Bosch

17. Carloe Muzzio*

18. Enrique Pieretto

19. Tomas Lavanini

20. Juan Martin Gonzalez Samso

21. Gonzalo Garcia

22. Santiago Chocobares

23. Emiliano Boffelli

* – denotes new cap