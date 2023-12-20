Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
36 - 17
FT
29 - 7
FT
35 - 13
FT
29 - 28
FT
24 - 21
FT
37 - 27
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
32 - 24
FT
38 - 5
FT
32 - 29
FT
19 - 47
FT
24 - 27
FT
Friday
13:00
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence

2

Newcastle Falcons suffer nightmare journey home from South Africa

3

The deal-breaking clause in RG Snyman's Leinster contract

4

Leinster tabled €500k for RG Snyman

5

Where are they now? The last London Irish team before its collapse

More News More News

Latest Feature

Will Stuart: 'The World Cup just gone was a missed opportunity'

The enormous tighthead has regrets from France but with managed game time and an injury-free run, is aiming to replace the great Dan Cole

Gallagher Premiership News

'Just bad luck': Raffi Quirke and Sale teammate add to England's injury list

Saracens issue positive Ben Earl injury update

South African centre the latest ex Jersey player to be snapped up by Newcastle

Exeter Chiefs' Aidon Davis to undergo chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis

More Gallagher Premiership More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about the current and past Champions Cup formats

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'We've got options': Les Kiss undecided on Reds' best first five-eighth
j
john 11 minutes ago

The guy they should be promoting at 10 is Isaac Henry. He’s too small for 12 or 13 but huge potential at 10. Hell of a boot.

Go to comments More News
‘I’m just doing my job’: Aussie scribe reveals Eddie Jones ‘blocked my number’
A
Ace 20 minutes ago

Tom “Decent”? Isn’t he the guy who broke the “pissgate” scandal?

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

South African centre the latest ex Jersey player to be snapped up by Newcastle

By Josh Raisey
Jordan Holgate of Jersey Reds runs with the ball during the Premiership Rugby Cup game between Bath Rugby and Jersey Reds at The Recreation Ground on September 16, 2023 in Bath, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Newcastle Falcons have announced the signing of former Jersey Reds centre Jordan Holgate until the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old has been training with the Falcons since last season’s Championship winners went bust in September, while playing for Darlington Mowden Park in National One. But having impressed during this time, he has been brought on board at Kingston Park, joining his former Jersey teammates John Hawkins and James Elliott at the club.

Holgate is well travelled, having played for the Bulls and the Boland Cavaliers in his native South Africa, as well as Russia’s Slava Moscow, but now finds himself with a Newcastle side that are still searching for their first win this season in the Gallagher Premiership or the Challenge Cup.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman previews the #BIG North-South derby face-off against the Bulls
Video Spacer
WATCH as Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman previews the #BIG North-South derby face-off against the Bulls

“It was a bittersweet couple of months with winning the Championship and then having the club drop out of the league, with all of the uncertainty it brought,” he said after signing for the Falcons.

“I’m excited to be at Newcastle Falcons and grateful to have the opportunity of playing at the top level. Hopefully I can bring some energy and go-forward to the midfield, and just offer something different.

“The fact that I’ve already been training here for a couple of months is obviously helpful in terms of knowing the boys and all the plays, and everyone here has been really good with me.

“I was coached by our attack coach Tom Williams at Jersey and had James Elliott and John Hawkins as team-mates, which has helped the transition here, but the boys have all been great and I’m looking forward to hopefully showing what I can bring to the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Alex Codling said: “It feels strange to be talking about Jordan as a new signing because he’s actually been with us for the past couple of months, but it’s great now having him available for selection.

“He did really well with Jersey before the sad events during the early part of the season, but out of something so bad at least this new opportunity has opened up for him at Newcastle.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Jordan in a Falcons shirt. He is a player who has a lot to offer, and he brings something different to our midfield options in terms of his running game and the opportunities that opens up.”

Related

Saracens issue positive Ben Earl injury update

England could be set for a pre-Six Nations boost with the news from Saracens that Ben Earl is nearing a return to action sooner than expected.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland
Search