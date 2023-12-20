South African centre the latest ex Jersey player to be snapped up by Newcastle

Newcastle Falcons have announced the signing of former Jersey Reds centre Jordan Holgate until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been training with the Falcons since last season’s Championship winners went bust in September, while playing for Darlington Mowden Park in National One. But having impressed during this time, he has been brought on board at Kingston Park, joining his former Jersey teammates John Hawkins and James Elliott at the club.

Holgate is well travelled, having played for the Bulls and the Boland Cavaliers in his native South Africa, as well as Russia’s Slava Moscow, but now finds himself with a Newcastle side that are still searching for their first win this season in the Gallagher Premiership or the Challenge Cup.

“It was a bittersweet couple of months with winning the Championship and then having the club drop out of the league, with all of the uncertainty it brought,” he said after signing for the Falcons.

“I’m excited to be at Newcastle Falcons and grateful to have the opportunity of playing at the top level. Hopefully I can bring some energy and go-forward to the midfield, and just offer something different.

“The fact that I’ve already been training here for a couple of months is obviously helpful in terms of knowing the boys and all the plays, and everyone here has been really good with me.

“I was coached by our attack coach Tom Williams at Jersey and had James Elliott and John Hawkins as team-mates, which has helped the transition here, but the boys have all been great and I’m looking forward to hopefully showing what I can bring to the team.”

Head coach Alex Codling said: “It feels strange to be talking about Jordan as a new signing because he’s actually been with us for the past couple of months, but it’s great now having him available for selection.

“He did really well with Jersey before the sad events during the early part of the season, but out of something so bad at least this new opportunity has opened up for him at Newcastle.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Jordan in a Falcons shirt. He is a player who has a lot to offer, and he brings something different to our midfield options in terms of his running game and the opportunities that opens up.”