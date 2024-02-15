Munster sign Connacht wing as prop's exit from province confirmed

Munster have announced the signing of 23-year-old winger Diarmuid Kilgallen on a two-year contract starting the 2024/25 season.

Kilgallen – a promising talent from Eadestown in Kildare – brings with him an impressive record of 12 tries in 22 appearances for Connacht.

His rugby journey began at Naas RFC and continued through Cistercian College Roscrea, leading to his debut for Connacht in 2020 against Munster. Last season, the athletic winger added five tries to his tally in just eight games and has already matched that try count in the current season with six appearances.

In other contract news Munster secured hooker Eoghan Clarke on a one-year deal following his return to the province in November. Clarke had previously been with Munster’s Academy and won the English Championship with Jersey Reds last season.

He made a notable return to Munster with five appearances, including a debut against Bayonne and a first start against Crusaders.

Meanwhile, prop Keynan Knox will be leaving Munster after contributing three tries in 33 appearances. Knox, who joined the Munster Academy in 2017 from South Africa, was part of the squad that clinched the URC title last season.

“We wish Keynan all the best with his next move,” said Munster in a statment.