Nigel Owens highlights the crucial factor in Scotland no-try decision
The television match official has been part of rugby for over two decades now, but there have been few, if any, calls in its history as debatable and crucial as the one at Murrayfield on Saturday.
With Scotland trailing France 20-16 in Edinburgh, they produced a pick-and-go barrage on the French line in the final play of the game. Lock Sam Skinner burrowed his way towards the line, ending up near the whitewash with a melee of legs and boots around him.
Referee Nic Berry deemed the lock to be held up, but sent the decision to his TMO Brett Cronan, who, after minutes of deliberation, decided to stick with Berry’s call, meaning France held on to the win and pandemonium ensued online.
While this is a decision that will be debated perhaps for the rest of the Guinness Six Nations, or maybe even beyond, former referee Nigel Owens cleared a few things up this week on his show Whistle Watch.
The refereeing centurion specified that Cronan’s job was to find enough evidence to overturn Berry’s initial decision of no-try, not whether he thought it was a try or not. That is the fundamental part of the entire exchange between the referee and his TMO, and may provide some clarity to aggrieved Scotland fans.
“Was it a try, yes or no?” Owens said.
“What’s important to remember here is we have an on-field decision by the referee. So, if the referee has a gut feeling or believes he’s seen what has happened, he’ll give his view.
“So in this instance, he knows the ball is over the line and he knows that it’s held up. And therefore the question is ‘my on-field decision is no-try because I believe it to be held up.’
“If he wasn’t sure, because he hasn’t seen it, the he could have asked ‘Is it a try, yes or no?’ Or if he had felt ‘I’ve got a grounding, but I just want to make sure nothing else has happened,’ then he could have said ‘my on-field decision is a try.’
“It’s important to remember the contribution by the referee. So in this instance, the question from the referee to the TMO was on-field decision no-try, which means the TMO, looking at all the available angles that he has, will need to have evidence, clear evidence, to show otherwise to overturn that on-field decision.
“Just remember, not only is this a difficult decision, it’s a high-pressure decision as well because you know the outcome of the game is inevitable here. So it’s added pressure, it’s a big, big decision to make. So you have to be clear to get it right.
“TMO in this instance felt that he didn’t have enough clear evidence to overturn the on-field decision, and therefore it remained with the on-field decision as a no-try.
“There’s no question to ask is it over the line or not? Because we know it’s over the line because the referee has already inputted that. That’s why the TMO is not looking at that, because we know it’s over the line.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Why can’t the ref just say “I think it’s held up, but can you check to see if there’s a grounding please?”1 Go to comments
Is this on live TV, I can’t find it advertised. otherwise another wasted opportunity for the sport ..12 Go to comments
Ryan wasn’t dropped on form, he had a wrist injury and was rested in the Scotland match but not dropped from the 23 as it was seen as must win at the time, then he had to fly home to have a scan after agrevating the injury when he came off the bench.1 Go to comments
One of Ireland’s biggest weaknesses - a lack of depth - has been partly addressed over the last few years by turning to Kiwi and Aussie players but you still feel they are a couple of key injuries away from being extremely vulnerable. In latter parts of the World Cup it’s about having at least two world class players in each position and Ireland just don’t have that. The Boks and, to a lesser extent, the All Blacks do. That’s the difference.1 Go to comments
Absolutely filthy collection of back three talent they’re putting together1 Go to comments
Decision made Suck it up Stop bleating about it and move on24 Go to comments
And pigs to fly…14 Go to comments
Zach Mercer must have done something fairly horrible in Borthwick’s tea…12 Go to comments
Easy to criticise with no solution? Here’s the solution: Rugby League was revolutionised when the 5M behind the ruck rule was changed to 10M. The referee stands on the 10M line, not so close to the ruck and sees less. Rugby union referees run around the ruck like lunatics yelling instructions and looking for penalties they can award. Change behind the last foot to 5M and all is solved with a much more open game, less offside penalties and less officiating from referees.24 Go to comments
They haven’t felt the loss of Sexton because their forwards, and all the players around him are possibly the most efficient and effective rugby machine since the 2015 ABs. He’s a very high quality 10 who is showing he is great when on the front foot, but anyone can play that role. The benchmark of how much they miss Sexton will come in the summer. July tests vs SA will be the most pressure a 10 can come under. Sexton was one of the best in those types of situations. In a super close arm wrestle Sexton almost always played his best games, and came up with clutch plays.7 Go to comments
Barbeary should be starting against Scotland12 Go to comments
I disagree with people who say Lord is too small or skinny. Look at someone like Tadhg Beirne, he is an absolute menace in all aspects of the game and would probably make the bench of a World XV. People have been saying for years that Ardie is too small to play No.8 but he gives absolutely nothing away to bigger players. I also think Retallick was at his absolute best 5-6 years ago when he was a bit lighter. Being lanky didn’t stop him from being the best lock in the world for a time, as well as the ABs most influential player and world player of the year. Also the game has reached peak slowness. There already is and will continue to be a strong appetite to speed the game up. Some of these massive units tipping 130kg+ will really struggle in that context.15 Go to comments
Say what you will, Scotland was robbed of a deserved win because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.24 Go to comments
It strikes me as very odd that Dan Kelly & Seb Atkinson aren’t involved I'd have picked the two of them, plus Joe Cokanasiga & Lewis Ludlam for the main England squad. I understand the latter two might be viewed by Borthwick as on their way out, but Atkinson and Kelly will surely be in contention for years to come. I’m particularly surprised Kelly is left out given that he was originally touted to be a starter when Borthwick first took over. On the plus side, Fisilau is a good inclusion who shouldn’t be far off the main squad.12 Go to comments
Refereeing is too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and time consuming. The public have been telling rugby administrators these truths forever. Nick Berry did not stop telling players of both teams how to play the game from kickoff to the final whistle. Rugby teams don’t want to play any rugby in their own half because referees are too technical, hair splitting, pedantic and punishing.24 Go to comments
I think that re-invigorating the A team is an excellent idea as it provides another clear step in the development pathway for Test players. Not sure how the Clubs feel about it, but if Borthwick has managed to convince them to buy into it, that is a genuine achievement in his tenure. Perhaps it shows what can be achieved with a collaborative approach rather than Eddie Jones’ confrontational nonsense.12 Go to comments
Italy need some “glue” to link backs and forwards, a new game plan and Quesada for sure has one (watch the tries in the first half Ita-Eng match). Anyway 36 points from Ireland in Dublin without Negri Lamb Cannone and others in front row, was a miracle4 Go to comments
So Dupont doesn’t want to be a bad loser by complaining, but he complains anyway. Great, great player; not so great diplomat.25 Go to comments
Charlie Ewels!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!8 Go to comments
While Crowley is a good player any 10 that plays behind the current Irish forwards and 9 will look good. Reserve judgement if and when the Ireland team are under pressure.7 Go to comments