Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup
Munster player ratings: The men in red have catastrophically fumbled what should have been a routine win against a Northampton Saints side who found a way to win despite being down to 14 men for much of the contest.
It wasn’t all bad in terms of personal performances, but Graham Rowntree will be scratching his head as to how his side have once again failed to see out victory in the fortress Thomond.
1. Jeremy Loughman – 7/10
Strong in the scrum and active in loose play, Loughman contributed consistently, showing his capability in the front row. Perfect timing given the season-ending injury for fellow loosehead David Kilcoyne and the Six Nations looming.
2. Niall Scannell – 5
Tackled his bowels out. Impressive in set-pieces and reasonably active around the park, even if his carrying is well off the standard set by other Irish hookers.
3. Oli Jager – 6
Solid in the scrum, Jager maintained a steady presence. The former Crusader’s contributions, while not flashy, got the job done. Moves well for a big man.
4. Thomas Ahern – 5
Back in the engine room after several weeks spent at blindside, the 6’9 Ahern copped two knees to the head in quick succession just before halftime, with Northampton hooker Curtis Langdon deservedly getting a red card for the second effect. Ahern naturally didn’t return.
5. Tadhg Beirne – 5
Nowhere near his best here. Beirne wasn’t poor by any stretch but didn’t dominate across the park in the manner we’ve come to expect from the British & Irish Lion.
6. Peter O’Mahony – 7
Left talk of contract negotiations behind him, demonstrating strong leadership and presence. Was a disruptive force at the breakdown and was good value for his corner flag finish in 41st minute. Provided some comedic relief when he booted a clearing kick right into Gavin Coombes’ goolies.
7. John Hodnett – 6
Hodnett’s tenacity and work rate were commendable as he consistently put himself in key positions to make tackles and contest at the breakdown. What is maybe missing from his game are those game-changing moments that elevate a player to Test class.
8. Gavin Coombes – 6
Coombes’ physicality was there in fits and starts, challenging Northampton’s defenders and gaining valuable ground when carrying. Survived a savage clearing kick that struck him below the belt, rendering him inert for several minutes.
9. Craig Casey – 8
Quick service and smart tactical play kept Munster moving forward, with Casey proving his worth on the back foot. Steered the team with some remarkable kicking under pressure and showcased an indomitable Jack Russell spirit that just puts a smile on the face of any right-thinking rugby fan. Even won an unlikely jackal turnover in the 62nd minute.
10. Jack Crowley – 5
A mixed bag with some impressive plays balanced by a few errors from Crowley. Played himself into the game as it went on, even if there were moments of indecision when covering back. Hard to fathom how he couldn’t steer Munster to victory against a 14-man Saints side who looked beaten.
11. Shane Daly – 5
A bit of an anonymous one from Daly. Failed to make a meaningful mark on the game, with limited involvement.
12. Alex Nankivell – 8
A superb performance in the centre, the New Zealander was solid defensively and showed strong carrying ability, standing out in an otherwise hit-and-miss Munster attacking effort. Not his fault.
13. Antoine Frisch – 7
Frisch was whip-smart all game with good defensive work and no small amount of attacking verve. Broke through Northampton’s defence with a canny line just before halftime.
14. Calvin Nash – 6
Nash was a vibrant presence on the wing, using his speed and agility to be a constant attacking threat and involved in key plays. On the negative side of the ledger, the winger had three turnovers conceded against his name.
15. Simon Zebo – 4
Looked to be carrying an injury, Zebo’s performance lacked his usual flair, with limited contributions in both defence and attack before being taken off. Looked uncharacteristically distraught going off after 43 minutes, which doesn’t bode well.
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Eoghan Clarke – 5
Struggled to make a significant impact after coming on. While Clarke added some energy in the scrum, his overall contribution in general play was lacking.
17. Josh Wycherley – 5
His performance off the bench was underwhelming, adding little to the team’s collective effort.
18. John Ryan – 5
Ryan’s presence in the scrum was not as impactful as expected, and his addition of physicality was minimal.
19. Brian Gleeson – 7
Running over 116kg Springbok No.8 Juarno Augustus is no mean feat. The sooner this lad is fast-tracked into the Ireland squad the better.
20. Alex Kendellen – 5
Should have brought fresh legs, but in retrospect, Rowntree may being rueing the decision to take O’Mahony off.
21. Paddy Patterson – N/A
22. Joey Carbery – 5
Bordeaux bound, Carbery didn’t do much of merit in his short time on the pitch.
23. Sean O’Brien – 6
O’Brien was solid during his time on the field, coming on for an injured Simon Zebo shortly after halftime.
Comments on RugbyPass
The Saints go marching on on on1 Go to comments
A grade South African stock1 Go to comments
Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.1 Go to comments
Let someone chase their dreams4 Go to comments
Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol4 Go to comments
Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?8 Go to comments
That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky8 Go to comments
> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap1 Go to comments
I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.4 Go to comments
Silly boy. Should have retired.1 Go to comments
Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.1 Go to comments
Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …2 Go to comments
Enjoy the retirement. Jaco, like all top class refs, has had his share of detractors from (mostly ignorant) fans but he did seem to have a good rapport with the players on the field; not quite Nigel Owens, but still with authority and a healthy sense of humour. I do hope that he will plow his intellectual capital back into SA rugby and, if the opportunity arises, world rugby.3 Go to comments
Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.72 Go to comments
I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.95 Go to comments
Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams1 Go to comments
I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?8 Go to comments
It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.6 Go to comments
Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.8 Go to comments
Too slow too uncreative to play 10 anyways. Move on tubby3 Go to comments