Munster player ratings vs Northampton Saints - Investec Champions Cup

Munster player ratings: The men in red have catastrophically fumbled what should have been a routine win against a Northampton Saints side who found a way to win despite being down to 14 men for much of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t all bad in terms of personal performances, but Graham Rowntree will be scratching his head as to how his side have once again failed to see out victory in the fortress Thomond.

1. Jeremy Loughman – 7/10

Strong in the scrum and active in loose play, Loughman contributed consistently, showing his capability in the front row. Perfect timing given the season-ending injury for fellow loosehead David Kilcoyne and the Six Nations looming.

2. Niall Scannell – 5

Tackled his bowels out. Impressive in set-pieces and reasonably active around the park, even if his carrying is well off the standard set by other Irish hookers.

3. Oli Jager – 6

Solid in the scrum, Jager maintained a steady presence. The former Crusader’s contributions, while not flashy, got the job done. Moves well for a big man.

4. Thomas Ahern – 5

Back in the engine room after several weeks spent at blindside, the 6’9 Ahern copped two knees to the head in quick succession just before halftime, with Northampton hooker Curtis Langdon deservedly getting a red card for the second effect. Ahern naturally didn’t return.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 5

Nowhere near his best here. Beirne wasn’t poor by any stretch but didn’t dominate across the park in the manner we’ve come to expect from the British & Irish Lion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turnovers 7 Turnovers Won 7 13 Turnovers Lost 12

6. Peter O’Mahony – 7

Left talk of contract negotiations behind him, demonstrating strong leadership and presence. Was a disruptive force at the breakdown and was good value for his corner flag finish in 41st minute. Provided some comedic relief when he booted a clearing kick right into Gavin Coombes’ goolies.

7. John Hodnett – 6

Hodnett’s tenacity and work rate were commendable as he consistently put himself in key positions to make tackles and contest at the breakdown. What is maybe missing from his game are those game-changing moments that elevate a player to Test class.

8. Gavin Coombes – 6

Coombes’ physicality was there in fits and starts, challenging Northampton’s defenders and gaining valuable ground when carrying. Survived a savage clearing kick that struck him below the belt, rendering him inert for several minutes.

9. Craig Casey – 8

Quick service and smart tactical play kept Munster moving forward, with Casey proving his worth on the back foot. Steered the team with some remarkable kicking under pressure and showcased an indomitable Jack Russell spirit that just puts a smile on the face of any right-thinking rugby fan. Even won an unlikely jackal turnover in the 62nd minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruck Speed 44% 53% 0-3 secs 22% 20% 3-6 secs 30% 21% 6+ secs 84 84 Rucks Won 86

10. Jack Crowley – 5

A mixed bag with some impressive plays balanced by a few errors from Crowley. Played himself into the game as it went on, even if there were moments of indecision when covering back. Hard to fathom how he couldn’t steer Munster to victory against a 14-man Saints side who looked beaten.

11. Shane Daly – 5

A bit of an anonymous one from Daly. Failed to make a meaningful mark on the game, with limited involvement.

12. Alex Nankivell – 8

A superb performance in the centre, the New Zealander was solid defensively and showed strong carrying ability, standing out in an otherwise hit-and-miss Munster attacking effort. Not his fault.

13. Antoine Frisch – 7

Frisch was whip-smart all game with good defensive work and no small amount of attacking verve. Broke through Northampton’s defence with a canny line just before halftime.

14. Calvin Nash – 6

Nash was a vibrant presence on the wing, using his speed and agility to be a constant attacking threat and involved in key plays. On the negative side of the ledger, the winger had three turnovers conceded against his name.

15. Simon Zebo – 4

Looked to be carrying an injury, Zebo’s performance lacked his usual flair, with limited contributions in both defence and attack before being taken off. Looked uncharacteristically distraught going off after 43 minutes, which doesn’t bode well.

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Eoghan Clarke – 5

Struggled to make a significant impact after coming on. While Clarke added some energy in the scrum, his overall contribution in general play was lacking.

17. Josh Wycherley – 5

His performance off the bench was underwhelming, adding little to the team’s collective effort.

18. John Ryan – 5

Ryan’s presence in the scrum was not as impactful as expected, and his addition of physicality was minimal.

Set Plays 12 Scrums 5 67% Scrum Win % 100% 8 Lineout 12 88% Lineout Win % 83% 6 Restarts Received 7 100% Restarts Received Win % 71%

19. Brian Gleeson – 7

Running over 116kg Springbok No.8 Juarno Augustus is no mean feat. The sooner this lad is fast-tracked into the Ireland squad the better.

20. Alex Kendellen – 5

Should have brought fresh legs, but in retrospect, Rowntree may being rueing the decision to take O’Mahony off.

21. Paddy Patterson – N/A

22. Joey Carbery – 5

Bordeaux bound, Carbery didn’t do much of merit in his short time on the pitch.

23. Sean O’Brien – 6

O’Brien was solid during his time on the field, coming on for an injured Simon Zebo shortly after halftime.