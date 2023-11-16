Munster confirm three new signings, including Crusaders' Oli Jager

Graham Rowntree’s Munster have confirmed the signing of three players, including the December arrival of Crusaders’ Irish-qualified prop Oli Jager. The front-rower lined out for Ireland at age-grade level before taking the gamble of moving to New Zealand at the age of 17.

Despite going on to win multiple Super Rugby titles with the Christchurch-based franchise, who will be coached in 2024 by ex-Munster boss Rob Penney, Jager’s ambition of making it internationally with the All Blacks went unfulfilled and he has now elected to become available for potential Ireland selection by joining Munster on a long term deal.

A statement read: “Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm the signing of Oli Jager from the Crusaders, with the tighthead prop signing a contract until the summer of 2027.

“Hooker Eoghan Clarke is rejoining Munster on a short-term contract, with back three player Colm Hogan also returning on a short-term deal.

“Jager will join the province in the coming weeks with his contract beginning at the start of December. Born in London, Jager started out at Naas RFC before playing schools rugby at Newbridge College and Blackrock College. He lined out for the Ireland U18 schools team in 2013 before moving to Canterbury in New Zealand at the age of 17.

“Initially attending the Crusaders international high performance unit, he earned a place in the Crusaders academy in 2014. After impressing with New Brighton RFC, he earned a place in the Canterbury squad for the Mitre 10 Cup in 2016.

“Jager made his Super Rugby debut for the Crusaders in 2017 and has been a key member of their squad for the past seven years, winning seven consecutive Super Rugby titles.

“Eoghan Clarke spent three years in the Munster academy before departing for Jersey Reds in March 2021. A former Ireland U20 international, Clarke won the English Championship with Jersey Reds last season before the club went into liquidation last month.

“Colm Hogan, who has lined out for Ireland U20 and Munster A in the past, played his schools rugby with Glenstal Abbey. He captained Dublin University in the AIL and also had a spell with Colomiers in the PRO D2 while studying in France.

“The 26-year-old played for Leinster against Chile last year and lined out with recent Munster arrival Alex Nankivell for Tasman Mako in the NPC this year.”