Montpellier sign rising Italian flyhalf star Paolo Garbisi

6:35am, 10 July 2021

In a blow for Italian club rugby and a coup for Philippe Saint-André, Montpellier have signed rising star Paolo Garbisi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treviso flyhalf has been a standout for both his club in the PRO14 and for the national side, having already amassed 10 caps for the Azzurri. His kicking abilities mean that he will go some way to filling to void left by the departure of Alex Lozowski and Johan Goosen from the club.

Saint-André describes the 21-year-old as Italy’s best player in this year’s Guinness Six Nations.

“Paolo was the best Italian player of the last 6 Nations tournament. He is a bit like the nugget of Italian rugby.

“He really wanted to take up the challenge of progressing and playing for a big club. We, with the departure of Alex Lozowski and Johan Goosen we really needed a player like him, able to play 10, 12, 15, kicker.”

He signed a two-year contract with MHR, who finished a lowly 10 in this year’s Top 14.

“He really has wanted to come with us, to grow, to train in a professional structure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Garbisi (6ft, 88kg), for his part, is looking ahead to a new adventure in a new league and country.

“I am really happy to join a big club like Montpellier!” said Garbisi. “I can’t wait to resume the season and start this new chapter of my career in a new country.”