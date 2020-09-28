12:23am, 28 September 2020

Bay of Plenty wing Fa’asiu Fuatai will miss his side’s next three matches after being handed a three-week suspension for a dangerous lifting tackle on Wellington captain Du’Plessis Kirifi over the weekend.

Fuatai was sent from the field as a result of the second half incident, where both he and teammate Chase Tiatia lifted Kirifi while cleaning out a breakdown near their own tryline.

The manoeuvre forced Kirifi to land headfirst on the ground, leaving referee Brendon Pickerill with little choice other than to dish out a red card.

Although the entry point for a dangerous tackle sanction sits at six weeks, Fuatai’s offence was deemed to be at the lower end of the spectrum in terms of seriousness.

That, combined with a mix of influencing factors – including having faced the judiciary for a similar offence in the past, expressing immediate remorse for his actions and apologising to Kirifi post-match – resulted in a suspension length of three weeks.

The ban will be another blow for Bay of Plenty, who went on to lose the game 32-10 leaving the Steamers in sixth place in the Premiership and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Bay of Plenty will be without Fuatai for their upcoming matches against Auckland, Tasman and Manawatu.

Read the full New Zealand Rugby press release below:

In that same match, Bay of Plenty’s Jordan Lay was cited for dangerous play in a ruck, he will face a judicial hearing this week.