United Rugby Championship

Mapimpi brace helps Sharks claim bonus-point win over rivals Lions

By PA
Belfast , United Kingdom - 20 May 2022; Makazole Mapimpi of Cell C Sharks during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Cell C Sharks at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Sharks secured a bonus-point win in the BKT United Rugby Championship with a 37-10 victory over the Lions in Durban.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi scored two of the Sharks’ five tries as the Lions were blown away by 22 unanswered points from their South African rivals in the second half.

Early tries from Mapimpi and Boeta Chamberlain gave the Sharks a 12-0 lead, but Edwill van der Merwe’s converted score reduced the deficit at half-time.

Curwin Bosch and Jordan Hendrikse exchanged penalties after the restart before the Sharks stretched clear.

Grant Williams sprinted clear for a sixth URC try and Bosch’s replacement Lionel Cronje made an instant impact with a 40-metre penalty.

Replacement Siya Kolisi profited from Chamberlain’s quick thinking to register the bonus-point try, and player of the match Mapimpi rounded off the scoring after the Lions had spilled possession.

