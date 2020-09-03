6:49am, 03 September 2020

Leinster have signed former Munster prop Ciaran Parker on a short-term loan deal just a day before the rival Irish provinces face-off in the semi-finals of the Guinness PRO14.

An ex-England age-grade international who won the U20s 2015 Six Nations, Parker was one of the players released by Johann van Graan in May after the 2019/20 season ground to a halt.

The prop secured a deal at Jersey, the English Championship club. However, with that league not scheduled to start until November and with Leinster having some injury issues, Parker has now been drafted back to Ireland to see out the remainder of the 2019/20 season and the start of the new 2020/21 campaign.

Having previously been at Sale, the 24-year-old Irish-qualified front row made 13 appearances for Munster after joining them in 2017. He now comes to Leinster temporarily while awaiting a Jersey debut.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen told his club’s website: “For a young man Ciaran already has good experience across the Premiership and the Guinness PRO14.

“We feel that he will give us a good option at a time when we are going to be under pressure with players away with Ireland and just the nature of the schedule we have ahead of us.

“I’d like to thank Jersey Reds for their help in making this move work and Ciaran himself and we now look forward to welcoming him to the club and to seeing how he can contribute in the coming weeks and months.”

Parker will link up with the rest of the Leinster squad after he completes all necessary Covid-19 travel protocols. People flying into Ireland from the UK must isolate for 14 days as England is not on the country’s green list regarding travel from other countries.

The prop hasn’t played in the PRO14 since an April 2019 appearance for Munster away to Benetton.