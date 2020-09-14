8:06am, 14 September 2020

Leinster have issued an injury update on their squad as the province turn their attention to Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final date with Saracens. Leo Cullen’s side are back training this week following last weekend’s Guinness Pro14 final defeat of Ulster, and appear to be in rude health ahead of their meeting with the reigning European champions in a repeat of last year’s final.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Ryan came through his first game back from shoulder injury with no issues and will once again be in the mix to face Sarries.

Fergus McFadden is set to resume full training this week having recovered from a calf injury, while Ciarán Parker, who recently signed a short-term deal with Leinster, has completed his COVID-19 protocols having arrived from the UK over two weeks ago and is now training with the team.

The news is less clear on Tadhg Furlong and Dan Leavy, with both players not yet ruled out for the weekend.

Furlong, who hasn’t played for Leinster since their season resumed last month, will be further reviewed this week following his return from a back injury.

Dan Leavy, who recently returned to training after more than year out with a serious knee injury, will also be further reviewed throughout the week.

Hooker Dan Sheehan will be out of action for between four to six weeks after having a procedure on a cheekbone injury sustained in training.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no new update on Vakh Abdaladze (back), Dave Kearney (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) or Adam Byrne (hamstring).