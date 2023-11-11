Last-gasp Ben Healy drop goal earns Edinburgh dramatic win over Connacht

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
12 - 10
FT
12 - 18
FT
21 - 14
FT
27 - 45
FT
43 - 34
FT
13 - 27
FT
20 - 17
FT
25 - 29
FT
32 - 36
FT
39 - 11
FT
20 - 11
FT
17 - 20
FT
23 - 31
FT
23 - 24
FT
25 - 22
FT
18 - 15
FT
Tomorrow
08:15
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Stuart Lancaster resigns as head coach after disasterous exit - OTD

2

Catt to join RFU in new specialist role

3

Andrew Conway statement: 'I have been advised to retire'

4

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit

5

How the Springboks could lured back to play in South Africa

More News More News

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

United Rugby Championship News

Zebre shock Sharks to claim first URC win in 29 matches

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match

Bulls dismiss Cardiff to claim top spot in URC

Plumtree addresses Sharks dire start to the season after shock flop

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Marlie Packer reacts to winning WXV1 and World Player of the Year

It was an historic night for Marlie Packer, the England captain lifted the first-ever WXV 1 trophy after beating their 2021 Rugby World Cup opponents New Zealand. Packer also took home rugby's top individual prize.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 10 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Last-gasp Ben Healy drop goal earns Edinburgh dramatic win over Connacht

By PA
Ben Healy - PA

A Ben Healy drop-goal with the last kick of the match earned Edinburgh a dramatic 25-22 win over Connacht just as the Irish side appeared to have snatched a late draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connacht, looking to win their opening four games of the season for the first time since 2002, battled their way back into the game and seemed to have avoided defeat when Cian Prendergast touched down with three minutes left before JJ Hanrahan’s conversion made it 22-22.

But there was still time for Edinburgh to mount another attack and Healy broke Connacht hearts right at the end as the Scottish side picked up their third win of the BKT United Rugby Championship season and left their opponents nursing a first loss.

Video Spacer

Stormers head coach John Dobson on the challenge of facing Benetton in Treviso
Video Spacer
Stormers head coach John Dobson on the challenge of facing Benetton in Treviso

After an even opening spell at the Hive Stadium, Edinburgh took the lead with a fifth-minute try by Wes Goosen.

Charlie Shiel began the move with a turnover in midfield, the ball went right, Mark Bennett broke the first line of defence, and then Shiel himself was up in support to lay on the scoring pass for the winger, with Healy adding the conversion.

Connacht pressed hard for the bulk of the first quarter after that setback, but they were kept out by a determined home defence in which Pierre Schoeman, celebrating his 100th appearance for Edinburgh, was particularly prominent.

The home side steadily grew into the game towards the closing stages of the first half, but Connacht first stifled their attempts to add to their lead, and then with half-time approaching opened their account with a Jack Carty penalty after Javan Sebastian had offended at the breakdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connacht winger John Porch was taken off injured minutes after the restart, then a Healy penalty went just wide of the posts.

Ben Vellacott then came on for Shiel, and made an instant impact.

Blair Kinghorn ran back a kick from inside his own half before feeding Duhan Van der Merwe, who made ground down the left then found Vellacott on the inside. The scrum-half then reached the line before any of the remaining three defenders could get a hand on him, and Healy added the two points to put his team 14-3 clear.

That lead was soon reduced, though, as Tiernan O’Halloran finished off from close range after being fed from the bottom of a ruck. Schoeman was shown a yellow card for head contact in a tackle in the build-up, and Carty added the conversion.

Healy was then on target with a penalty, but Connacht replacement Joe Joyce touched down to make it 17-15, with Carty missing the chance to level the scores with his conversion attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edinburgh moved clear again with 15 minutes left when quick thinking by Vellacott from a tap penalty laid on a try for Bennett, although Healy was again off target with the conversion attempt to keep Connacht within seven points.

Connacht laid siege to the Edinburgh line after that, and with four minutes left Prendergast touched down for his team’s third try.

Hanrahan’s conversion made it 22 apiece and appeared to salvage a draw for the visitors, but then up stepped Healy for that dramatic finale.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit 24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
Search