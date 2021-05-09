South African fans were delighted following the announcement of Warren Gatland’s 37-man British & Irish Lions squad, with sentiment reaching extreme levels of overconfidence over their side’s chances on the upcoming Lions tour.

Despite not playing a game since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final and further concerns over whether the Springboks will get a warm-up test, many of their fans believed they had little to fear from the Lions with predictions of a 3-0 Bokwash trumpeted with alarming regularity.

South African journalist Mark Keohane led with a bold 3-0 prediction after seeing the squad, taking aim at ‘pensioner’ Alun Wyn Jones and claiming the Springboks have nothing to fear. He wrote there is a ‘lack of all-round potency’ within the Lions with the potential for ‘things to turn nasty’ for captain Jones on the field.

That view was similarly shared by a number of confident Springboks fans, claiming there was ‘no way’ this Lions squad is defeating the Springboks.

One fan claimed there is a ‘lack of grit & hardness’ in the team, another claimed the Springboks would ‘sort’ the Lions out with ‘brute force’.

