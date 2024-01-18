Crunch European clash prepares returning Scotland duo for Six Nations

Scotland duo Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey have been handed the chance to step up their match fitness ahead of the Guinness Six Nations after being named in Glasgow’s starting XV for Friday’s Champions Cup showdown with Toulon at Scotstoun.

Winger Steyn has been sidelined since late October with an ankle injury while back-rower Dempsey has been out since November with a facial injury picked up in his first and only outing since returning from the World Cup.

Despite their lack of action in recent months, both players were named in Gregor Townsend’s 39-man squad for the Six Nations on Tuesday and they are set for timely returns in their club’s last match before the championship begins in a fortnight.

“It’s important to have Kyle as our captain back in the team,” said Glasgow head coach Franco Smith. “He’s contributed immensely off the field while he’s not been playing so he will be excited to get out there and compete on the field.

“Jack has been frustrated. He had a bit of an injury in his first game back and then got injured again so he would like to have continuity.

“This is an opportunity to allow them both to be prepared to go into the Six Nations which, from a broader picture, is a very important aspect.”

Steyn and Dempsey were among 15 players named in the Scotland squad earlier this week, a source of much pride for everyone at Scotstoun.

“It’s a compliment to the club and the coaching group and everybody that works with these players every day,” said Smith.

“As players, they have added a lot of value week in, week out around Scotstoun and on the training field so I’m really proud of them and really proud of everybody’s efforts to make as many boys as possible available for selection.

“That’s our mission. Every player here knows that our mission is to work hard and give them the best chance to be an international player so I’m very excited to see these guys being involved at that level and hopefully they bring some of that experience back into the club.”

Glasgow – fourth in their section as they go into round four – know a victory over Top 14 side Toulon will secure them a place in the knockout phase of Europe’s premier competition.

“If we go with a make-or-break attitude, we might risk getting stuck so the mentality is not about adding any other pressure than just to be the best version of ourselves,” said Smith, whose side suffered an agonising defeat at Exeter last weekend.

“We want to kick on from what we did last week and play even better. We want to convert more opportunities and if our focus is there and not on the outcome of the game, we give ourselves the best chance to go through.”