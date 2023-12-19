Jeff Wilson crowns 'the fastest guy I've ever seen on a rugby field'

Jeff Wilson may go down as the last athlete to ever represent both the All Blacks and New Zealand’s national men’s cricket team, the Black Caps. Now a broadcaster and avid rugby fan, he’s seen some athletes in his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks have seen their fair share of speedsters, and current players like Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane have been tearing the field apart in recent seasons. Meanwhile, abroad, the likes of Louis Rees-Zammit, Henry Arundell and Kurt-Lee Arendse’s speed was on full display for Wilson to witness in person at the Rugby World Cup.

But even with the pace of today’s superstars, it’s a former player who retired a decade ago whom Wilson crowned rugby’s ultimate speedster.

“There were a number of Fijians that I played against, who I don’t think I ever saw run at full speed because they didn’t need to,” Wilson told the All Blacks Podcast. “They only ever had to run just fast enough to stay out of reach. They were lightning.

“Rupeni Caucaunibuca is probably the fastest guy I’ve ever seen on a rugby field.”

Indeed the “Bua Bullet” was famous for his attacking prowess, and remembered as one of the great Fijian talents. His career was one that put a spotlight on Fijian rugby, but also one that taught the rugby world of the dangers and inequities of the professional game.

Wilson himself was known for his remarkable turn of pace and recalled the competitive edge he enjoyed within All Blacks camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The one thing that was important to me, was when I went to the All Black training camps and they did the speed testing, the fact that I always won those. I won that race. Clearly, I was trying the hardest, and we’re talking by just enough.

“Whereas I don’t think Joeli Vidiri who was there was really trying to run his fastest. Cully (Christian Cullen) was always trying pretty hard, clearly Jonah (Lomu) as well.

“If I’ve got something, at least I’m fast. I may not be able to tackle very well…”