Jeff Wilson crowns 'the fastest guy I've ever seen on a rugby field'

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
36 - 17
FT
29 - 7
FT
35 - 13
FT
29 - 28
FT
24 - 21
FT
37 - 27
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
32 - 24
FT
38 - 5
FT
32 - 29
FT
19 - 47
FT
24 - 27
FT
Friday
13:00
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Friday
15:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence

2

Newcastle Falcons suffer nightmare journey home from South Africa

3

Leinster tabled €500k for RG Snyman

4

The deal-breaking clause in RG Snyman's Leinster contract

5

Where are they now? The last London Irish team before its collapse

More News More News

Latest Feature

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland

Jacques Nienaber's arrival could spark a major change in Leinster - and Ireland's - approach.

International News

NRL decided to take clinic to ‘rugby union club’ in Utah – report

French leave will broaden Arundell's horizons

Phil Waugh on the potential return of Michael Cheika: 'Everyone's in the hunt'

Sonny Bill Williams laments Mark Nawaqanitawase’s ‘sad’ NRL defection

More International More News

Trending Video

World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights

The best schools rugby tournament on the planet is taking place in Thailand. You can watch live on the RugbyPass Youtube channel

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Phil Waugh on the potential return of Michael Cheika: 'Everyone's in the hunt'
D
Don M 11 minutes ago

Everyone is in the hunt. What a weird comment.

Go to comments More News
All Blacks and Springboks went head-to-head for first time since World Cup final
J
Jon 1 hours ago

Great game of rugby. It has been much more interesting to watch than the prior europe sides, but I suppose thats likely given the RWC leave their stars had. I just cant see myself trying to watch it again now they are back playing, not with the JRLO having started.

Go to comments More News
International

Jeff Wilson crowns 'the fastest guy I've ever seen on a rugby field'

By Ned Lester
Jeff Wilson with the ball in hand for the All Blacks. Photo by Ross Setford/Getty Images

Jeff Wilson may go down as the last athlete to ever represent both the All Blacks and New Zealand’s national men’s cricket team, the Black Caps. Now a broadcaster and avid rugby fan, he’s seen some athletes in his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks have seen their fair share of speedsters, and current players like Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane have been tearing the field apart in recent seasons. Meanwhile, abroad, the likes of Louis Rees-Zammit, Henry Arundell and Kurt-Lee Arendse’s speed was on full display for Wilson to witness in person at the Rugby World Cup.

But even with the pace of today’s superstars, it’s a former player who retired a decade ago whom Wilson crowned rugby’s ultimate speedster.

“There were a number of Fijians that I played against, who I don’t think I ever saw run at full speed because they didn’t need to,” Wilson told the All Blacks Podcast. “They only ever had to run just fast enough to stay out of reach. They were lightning.

“Rupeni Caucaunibuca is probably the fastest guy I’ve ever seen on a rugby field.”

Indeed the “Bua Bullet” was famous for his attacking prowess, and remembered as one of the great Fijian talents. His career was one that put a spotlight on Fijian rugby, but also one that taught the rugby world of the dangers and inequities of the professional game.

Wilson himself was known for his remarkable turn of pace and recalled the competitive edge he enjoyed within All Blacks camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The one thing that was important to me, was when I went to the All Black training camps and they did the speed testing, the fact that I always won those. I won that race. Clearly, I was trying the hardest, and we’re talking by just enough.

“Whereas I don’t think Joeli Vidiri who was there was really trying to run his fastest. Cully (Christian Cullen) was always trying pretty hard, clearly Jonah (Lomu) as well.

“If I’ve got something, at least I’m fast. I may not be able to tackle very well…”

Recommended

The All Blacks feel the need for speed

FEATURED

Wallabies great Matt Giteau backflips on retirement to join surprising new club

Sonny Bill Williams laments Mark Nawaqanitawase’s ‘sad’ NRL defection

Brad Weber relives career-altering 'kick up the ass' from Tony Brown

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'You can't say they were lucky': Bok legend fires back at criticism after World Cup win 'You can't say they were lucky': Bok fires back at criticism after RWC
Search