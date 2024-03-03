Jacob Umaga: 'It's not easy to digest'

Jacob Umaga has bemoaned Benetton’s loss to Glasgow Warriors URC, blaming his side’s ability to play the inclement conditions in Monigo in Italy.

Benetton fell to a 19-9 loss to the Scottish side and now have two weeks of rest before their next league fixture. Benetton now sit in 8th in the URC standings, having occuppied second just a few weeks ago.

Umaga – a former England Test prospect – was crestfallen after the home loss, and insisted the Scots played better in the rain.

“It’s not easy to digest, they played the start in the rain better. We made too many mistakes. Congratulations to them. Let’s learn our lesson and in the future we won’t have to let the weather affect us.”

“It wasn’t easy to manage the game on the foot, we could have put even more pressure. They did it with kicks from the ruck and on the corners. We could have caused them headaches, but we couldn’t bring inertia to our side. Even though we kicked well from the box; However, we will have to improve these aspects.”

“After two defeats we have not become less strong than before; It’s not the end of the world. It’s true that our position in the standings has changed, but we’re still a very good team and a great group. Now we will study in detail where we need to make adjustments and with the Scarlets we are confident of a better performance.”