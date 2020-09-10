8:43pm, 10 September 2020

Northland will be bolstered by All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue in their Sunday afternoon encounter with Manawatu and the Crusader’s combination with former All Black Rene Ranger will certainly keep the Turbos busy on defence.

Goodhue last represented Northland in the 2017 season where he formed a dangerous partnership with Ranger, who’s had stints playing in Japan, France and the United States.

Tom Robinson has also been named to make his return from injury after the utility forward spend the majority of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season sidelined.

Jordan Olsen captains the side from hooker and will be flanked by two debutants, Luatangi Li and Tyler Kearns. Blues locks Josh Goodhue and Sam Caird will lock the scrum.

In the loose forwards, Robinson is joined by experienced Taniwha Kara Pryor – who was named in the Northland development squad – and Sam McNamara.

Sam Nock, fresh off what could be considered a breakout season with the Blues, will partner Dan Hawkins in the halves. Hawkins, in his eighth season with the Taniwha, is set to earn his 50th cap.

Outside backs Pisi Leilua, Jordan Hyland and Scott Gregory round out the side.

Northland host Manawatu on Sunday at 2:00pm NZT.

Northland: Scott Gregory, Pisi Leilua, Rene Ranger, Jack Goodhue, Jordan Hyland, Dan Hawkins, Sam Nock, Sam McNamara, Kara Pryor, Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Sam Caird, Tyler Kearns, Jordan Olsen (c), Luatangi Li. Reserves: Ben Tou, Ross Wright, Coree Te Whata-Colley, Temo Mayanavanua, Matt Matich, Harrison Levien, Wiseguy Faiane, Tamati Tua.