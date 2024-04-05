Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello scoops top Six Nations award

Italy centre Tommaso Menoncello has been voted player of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations, with Ben Earl the only England star to make the team of the tournament.

At 21 years old, Menoncello is the youngest winner of the award and only the second Italian after Andrea Masi in 2011 to come out top in the poll decided by 146,000 fans.

Menoncello took 33 per cent of the vote, beating fellow shortlist nominees Earl, Ireland centre Bundee Aki and Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

“This is a huge surprise and honour. It is truly special to represent my country, and to wear the Italy jersey alongside my friends and team-mates,” Menoncello said.

“To then deliver performances that hopefully inspired the fans is what dreams are made of.”

Menoncello helped Italy achieve their best ever Six Nations performance of two wins and a draw through his big hits in defence and muscular carrying.