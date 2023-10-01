Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
34 - 14
FT
49 - 18
FT
73 - 0
FT
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:45
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
11:45
Sunday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that would knock Springboks out

2

Sorry England make World Cup group-stage exit - OTD

3

Scotland coach gives the message every South African wants to hear

4

Wayne Barnes stunned by 'very classy' moment unseen this World Cup

5

Ireland confront idea of Scotland link-up to boot Boks out of RWC

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Recapping the Springboks' big win | The Breakdown

South Africa and New Zealand hit Twickenham for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match, what unfolded was historic and jolted the World Cup favourites conversation.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 13 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

Go to comments More News
‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 21 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Go to comments More News
Rugby World CupIrelandScotlandPeter O'MahonyRhys Ruddock

What Ireland camp made of Scotland win over Romania

By PA
Ireland's centre Robbie Henshaw and Ireland's lock Iain Henderson celebrate the victory after the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Ireland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on September 23, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland’s coaching staff insist Scotland’s ruthless Rugby World Cup win over Romania has not impacted their side’s mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gregor Townsend’s men were expected to ease to a bonus-point victory on Saturday evening in Lille and duly delivered to set up a Pool B shoot-out in Paris next weekend.

Andy Farrell’s squad enjoyed a team meal in the centre of their base city of Tours before tuning in to watch their rivals run in 12 tries in a 84-0 success.

Video Spacer

Big Jim Show LIVE – NZ v Italy

Tune in live at 19:25 BST and again just 10 minutes after the final whistle to catch Big Jim and special guests dissecting the thrilling clash between New Zealand and Italy in two captivating live shows.

Watch Here

Video Spacer
Big Jim Show LIVE – NZ v Italy

Tune in live at 19:25 BST and again just 10 minutes after the final whistle to catch Big Jim and special guests dissecting the thrilling clash between New Zealand and Italy in two captivating live shows.

Watch Here

Ireland have won 12 of the past 13 meetings with the Scots over the past decade and, depending on bonus points accumulated, can progress to the quarter-finals even if they suffer defeat in the French capital.

Speaking of Scotland’s display, performance coach Ciaran Ruddock said: “Certainly they played really well and they’re a very good side.

“It’s something we’ve been focusing on for more than just the result last night.

“It’s the next step and we’ve been building towards it but they did play very well.

“We didn’t all watch it together. Everyone watched it but a few of us watched it in different parts of the room or with different people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland have all 33 members of their squad available for the pivotal Stade de France showdown, with number eight Jack Conan in contention to return from a two-month injury absence.

Former Ireland Under-20s player Ruddock, brother of ex-Test international Rhys Ruddock, praised the application of players but is aware the good fortune can end at any time.

“Look, with all of this stuff, there is an element of luck to it,” he said. “There always is.

“Likewise, where there are injuries, you look at it and always try to figure out why these things happen.

ADVERTISEMENT
James Ryan Ireland Scotland
James Ryan was a beacon of consistency for Ireland as they won the Grand Slam (Photo By Brendan Moran/Getty Images)

“Sometimes there is luck, sometimes there are things that could have been done differently. That can always change next week.

“I think there has been a lot of really good work from everybody, from rugby coaches, S and C (strength and conditioning) department, medical, nutrition, mental performance, the wider support team – and obviously most importantly, the players.

“I feel like the guys have really applied themselves all pre-season, the attitude that they’ve brought in, which is always incredible, has continued.

“We’re in a good place but we’re still focusing on continuing to develop and get better as a team.

“We keep kind of chasing that potential now and that’s what we’re really focusing on doing.”

Flanker Peter O’Mahony could win his 100th Ireland cap against Scotland.

Ruddock, who was captained by the Munster skipper during his Under-20 days, said: “That would be amazing for Peter.

“He’s an incredible leader, he’s a great bloke and he’s worked incredibly hard over his whole career to be where he is. He deserves every bit of it.

“I remember playing with him for the first time and I was incredibly impressed with him, some of the things he could do, some of those one-handed line-out takes.

“At the time, I don’t know what he weighed but he didn’t weigh nearly what he weighs now.

“He was 18 years of age and I couldn’t get over how much of a punch he packed for a guy his size.

“It will be incredible to see if he does do it and he deserves all the success he’s got to this point.”

Related

'It’s do or die now, it’s pretty much a World Cup final for us'

The Six Nations rivals clash in a qualification shoot-out in Pool B next Saturday.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Scotland primed to buck the trend of recent Irish dominance Scotland primed to buck the trend of recent Irish dominance
Search