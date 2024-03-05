Injury forces Italy into squad change with ex captain Bigi called up

Zebre hooker Luca Bigi has been called into the Italy squad this week, with Marco Manfredi pulling out with a calf injury ahead of Scotland’s visit to Rome on Saturday.

Manfredi had not featured for Gonzalo Quesada’s side in the opening three rounds of the Guinness Six Nations, and will now return to his club Zebre for treatment.

The 48-cap Bigi returns to the Italy squad after having to pull out of the World Cup last year. On that occasion, the former captain was replaced by Manfredi in the squad, in a reverse of call up this week.

Italy are looking to build upon their 13-13 draw with France in round three of the Championship, but face a Scotland side full of confidence after their Calcutta Cup victory.

The extent of Mafredi’s injury has not been revealed by Italy, so it is unclear as to whether he will be available for the Azzurri’s final match of the Championship against Wales in Cardiff.