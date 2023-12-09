Select Edition

International

‘I’m proud’: Gaston Revol makes history with 100th SVNS tournament

By Finn Morton
Gaston Revol of Argentina celebrates after their sides victory during day 2 of HSBC Dubai Sevens at Sevens Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

With thousands of supporters watching on at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon, SVNS veteran Gaston Revol was celebrated by all as a history-maker on the international series.

With players from Argentina and France lined up in the tunnel and raring to go ahead of their Pool B clash, the SVNS world stood still as one legendary individual ran out onto the field.

Revol was met with deafening cheers of celebration by the incredible Cape Town crowd as they recognised the Argentine as the first person to play in 100 HSBC SVNS tournaments.

The SVNS centurion thanked the crowd for their meaningful support with a humble clap over his head before turning to greet his teammates as they ran out to meet him.

SVNS heavyweights Argentina celebrated the milestone moment with a 21-7 win which saw them take top spot in their pool ahead of a final match against Fiji on day one.

Walking off the field and down the tunnel, Revol wasn’t making this event or moment about him at all. Revol was talking with teammates as they made their way towards their changerooms but stopped for a minute to discuss his unrivalled achievement.

“For me it was a very nice moment,” Revol told RugbyPass. “I have been saying that the importance thing is the present, is now, this tournament, this team, is what we’re doing on the field.

“I feel really proud of this career. I’m proud of still being here with these guys and enjoying our present.

“The person in charge, or the one who made the big difference was ‘Santi’ – Santiago Gomez Cora,” he added.

“Since he started, he tried to change our minds, to change the structure, to change a lot of things that we were doing wrong. The man responsible is him.

“Of course I have been a part of the process and I am also really proud of what we’ve done all these years.”

Revol has played a leading role in Argentina’s recent SVNS revolution, but the playmakers’ legacy goes so much further than a couple of years of greatness and accomplishment.

After debuting for the Los Pumas Sevens in 2009, Revol has only missed 16 tournaments – as reported by World Rugby, there have been 115 events since his debut.

But the rugby Gods were cruel to the SVNS veteran during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, with Revol receiving a red card during Argentina’s quarter-final win over South Africa.

Argentina went on to win a once unlikely bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, and have since gone on to win four SVNS cup finals – including a famous win in Hamilton, New Zealand.

“There are plenty of moments, plenty,” Revol said when asked to pick a career highlight.

“If I had to choose one, it’s perhaps the Olympics but I was crying there because I was out because of the red card.

“Perhaps Hamilton when we beat New Zealand in the final. If I had to choose one it would be that.”

Search