Iconic Aussie entertainers lined up for HSBC SVNS Perth

The bands lineup for the ultimate festival experience in Perth has been released, as fans can get ready for three days of non-stop entertainment, mouth-watering menus, rugby sevens and immersive experiences at the iconic HBF Park.

Along with epic rugby sevens action featuring the best 12 men’s and women’s teams in the world, fantastic food offerings and interactive activities, HSBC SVNS have thrown in a blockbuster line up of entertainment with over 20 artists bringing the vibes for a weekend to remember in Perth.

Peking Duk, Hot Dub Time Machine, and Coterie are some of the big names set to get the party pumping on 26, 27, and 28 January 2024.

Peking Duk

Peking Duk is an Australian electronic music duo made up of Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles, both DJs and music producers. Known for their dance-oriented, rock and pop-influenced sound and iconic stage presence, the duo has been creating chart-topping hits since 2010, including “High” featuring Nicole Miller, “Take Me Over” with SAFIA, and “Fake Magic” featuring AlunaGeorge. Since 2010, they have scored a handful of Top Ten chart hits and won an ARIA Award for Best Dance Release in 2014. The duo is well-versed in the festival scene, having performed at some of Australia’s biggest festivals such as ‘Falls Festival,’ ‘Spilt Milk,’ ‘Splendour in the Grass,’ and ‘Big Day Out.’

Hot Dub Time Machine

Hot Dub Time Machine AKA Tom Lowndes is an iconic Australian DJ, performing since 2002. Since first launching his time-traveling, ‘dance-through-the-decades’ audio-visual party concept in 2011, Lowndes has grown Hot Dub Time Machine into a huge hit. This iconic festival set showcases songs from every decade and genre of music, weaving together to create an expansive, electrifying, music history lesson. Hot Dub has solidified himself as a main stage regular at festivals all over the world, including Australia’s ‘Splendour in the Grass,’ ‘Falls Festival,’ and ‘Groovin the Moo,’ the UK’s ‘Reading and Leeds,’ Europe’s legendary ‘Tomorrowland,’ and ‘Coachella’ in the USA.

Coterie

Coterie is a four-member Australian-New Zealand band formed from four brothers who grew up in Perth, making massive waves across Australian and New Zealand coastlines! The band encompasses an authenticity often lost in modern music, their records telling lyrical stories drawn from real-life experience and using melodically rich vocals to bring a raw narrative heat to the songs. Immersed in a world of surf and art, the band has developed a unique blend of high-energy reggae-rock music that has audiences demanding more. Since forming, the band has been rapidly growing in the local Perth music scene and beyond. In 2022, the band had their first hit single “Cool it Down,” which went platinum in New Zealand propelling their career to new heights.

Other acts headlining the festival include Discovery, Flewnt & Inkabee, Queen Freddie, Jumping Jack Flash, DJ NDORSE, Perri Lee, Timmy Drake, DJ Chad, Simone Monaco, Paul Malone, KLP, Stacie Fields, Dr Packer, Tachee, DJ Wildflower, Aussie Anthems, Feel Estate, and Casual Connection.

The festival will see artists performing across multiple stages – The Party Stage, The Beach Club, and The Sun Stage which will be the perfect spot to party all afternoon, through sundowners, and into the night. The Spring Hotel, which is the place to be if you’re in for a party, with no queues, flowing drinks, and nonstop entertainment– making it even easier to dance along to the greatest music stars over the three-day festival.

The party is coming to Perth 🏖️ A huge weekend of #HSBCSVNS action is just over one month away, and we have some big names joining us Get your tickets now 🎟️#HSBCSVNSPER — HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) December 19, 2023

Perth is hosting the HSBC SVNS for the very first time, and players and fans can look forward to three sun-soaked days of rugby sevens and buzz-filled nights on 26-28 January 2024, at HBF Park.

To party with some of Australia’s best entertainers, indulge in some epic food offerings, and watch the world’s greatest rugby sevens players, including the world-leading Aussie 7s, get your tickets from only $35 now: