'I let a lot of people down': Reds captain hoping for finals 'springboard' after breaking hoodoo
Queensland are hoping to use their hoodoo-busting victory in Christchurch as a springboard into the Super Rugby Pacific finals, says returning co-captain Tate McDermott.
Sitting out the last three rounds through suspension, the Wallabies halfback was in the stands, celebrating among a contingent of travelling Queensland fans who watch the Reds beat the Crusaders at home for the first time in 25 years.
It’s also the first time since 2013 that the Reds have won three matches in a season against New Zealand outfits.
“It was massive, a huge result from the fellas,” McDermott said on Tuesday, ahead of Friday night’s challenge against the Melbourne Rebels at Suncorp Stadium.
“I was actually there with 90 other travelling Queenslanders as part of a tour group and to be on the other side of the fence and experience from a supporters’ point of view was fantastic.
“There’s a huge buzz here in the playing group but hopefully there’s a buzz in Queensland rugby as well.”
While McDermott enjoyed the intimate fan experience he’s eager to get back into the thick of the action.
“As a captain of this side, I let a lot of people down and I’ve got to be, and I will be better,” the 25-year-old, who wasn’t proud of his ban for a high tackle, said.
“Now it’s up to me to earn my way back on the side because the boys have been playing so well.
“We probably should have been sitting with three wins … hopefully I can help them get where we want to head pre-finals and then into that, so four huge games coming up.”
Queensland are fifth on the ladder, one spot ahead of Melbourne, who are coming off two losses against Kiwi opposition while the debt-ridden club is also teetering on extinction.
There’s a distinct Queensland flavour in the Rebels, with Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, Sam Talakai and injured lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto all former Reds while star five-eighth Carter Gordon also comes out of the sunshine state.
“I think the Rebels have been a surprise packet this year, haven’t they?,” McDermott said.
“They’ve got so much adversity going against them and I know a lot of the players there really well.
“They’re capable of anything and we’re really wary of that and we respect the Rebels as a team.
“There’s quite a few old Reds boys playing for them, they’ve bolstered their tight five and got some exciting backs as well.
“They’re a difficult team to preview actually because they’ve got so many strings to their bow so we’ve got to respect them across the park.”
Comments on RugbyPass
I still see nothing in Sotutus play that hes changed his upright running style that failed so many times against decent international defences like the french. Other than that… Iose? Well you have covered his limitations well. If Sititi had been playing the the season… Jacobson? Grace?…Neither shout pick me. So Ardie it is.1 Go to comments
There isn’t one element you mentioned there that every top class or successful team gets up to. The great All blacks sides used to play on the ‘fringes or edge’ but it was essentially saying they were doing something illegal or borderline to gain dominance. The fine margins at the top are minute between the top sides. La Rochelle, the crusaders, Saracens, Toulon etc etc…..have all been accused. Get over it, the comment comes across as salty and naive. Northampton as well as they played to get back into the match were thoroughly beaten and controlled for 60 minutes and Leinster have only themselves to blame for kicking it away and hence losing control of the match and being nearly the architects of their own downfall.2 Go to comments
There is some talent coming thru thats for sure. The 10 looks special to me. Rico Simpson is a name to look for in the future.1 Go to comments
I think this quiet honestly is just an innocent misunderstanding by someone who is pig sh*t stupid. Eben is a fine player but by christ, if he can’t understand or get what the Irish players were trying to say to him after the match…..well i hope he has someone looking after his finances, career and is reading the fine print for him, cause life after rugby may be quite difficult for the vacuous echo chamber.21 Go to comments
It could be Doris' day!3 Go to comments
The whole thing has blown up because Eben’s words have clearly struck a nerve in Ireland. Otherwise they would just laugh it off. I think some former Irish players, commentators and some Irish fans know deep down this Ireland team started to believe its own press and that a certain amount of arrogance had started to creep in during the World Cup. The topic was actually brought up by Irish pundits on Off the Ball recently. It’s fine to be arrogant if you can back it up. Ireland didn’t.21 Go to comments
‘The Irish are good people'. Why is Goode praising a people who hate his own? Wet wipe.21 Go to comments
La mejor final que se puede ver en el emisferio norte.1 Go to comments
A lot of cope from south africans in the comments. Etzebeth is a liar and a hypocrite; you don’t have to defend him!21 Go to comments
He got big and really slow for a flyhalf…not sure he’s relevant in a bok conversation anymore4 Go to comments
Best tourney team vs best team in the regular season for 3 games in RSA - talk is cheap, let’s see what’s what on the tour21 Go to comments
One overlooked statistic from their 2016 winning season is the Huricanes are still the only team in Super rugby history not to concede a try during the playoff rounds.4 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Nick. The Nienaber blitz D does ask a lot of its scrumhalf. I have been watching JGP on D and he often looks like he has mastered what Nienaber asks for better than Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach! 🤣 Impressive season by JGP if I must make an understatement.22 Go to comments
Okay last one. I promise. I think it’s despicable for Andy Goode to suggest that Eben can’t count to 12. To be fair he only had to count to 8 - the number of Irishmen who DIDN’T say that. Less the 3 kiwis of course. 23 - 12 - 3 = 8. See Joe. I can do maffs.21 Go to comments
Cheers, Nick! How do you see the Reds’ Jock Campbell’s play this year? Not as strong a carrier as Andrew Kellaway or Tom Wright, but does avoid errors. Do you see Joe Schmidt as wanting safety first at 15 or a try-assisting counterattacker?91 Go to comments
I’m sure this was all just a big misunderstanding. Irishmen and Afrikaaners conversing in a noisey stadium. Not easy to get the right messages across. A minefield.21 Go to comments
Say what you will about Andy Goode. But he is right about one thing… I’m not sure what that one thing is exactly… but I’m willing to hear him out.21 Go to comments
Another article to bait and trigger Irish fans. This must stop.21 Go to comments
Hi Nick. Thanks for your +++ ongoing analysis. Re Vunivalu, He’s been benched recently and it will be interesting to see what Kiss does with him as we enter the backend of SRP. I’m still not sold.91 Go to comments
In the fine tradition of Irish rugby, Leinster cheat well and for some reason only known to whoever referees them, they are allowed to get away with it every single game. If teams have not got the physicality up front to stop them getting the ball, they will win every single game. They take out players beyond the ruck and often hold them on the ground. Those that are beyond the ruck and therefore offside, hover there to cause distraction but also to join the next ruck from the side thereby stopping the jackal. The lineout prior to the second try on Saturday. 3 Leinster players left the lineout before the ball was thrown and were driving the maul as soon as the player hit the ground and thereby getting that valuable momentum. They scrummage illegally, with the looshead turning in to stop the opposing tighthead from pushing straight and making it uncomfortable for the hooker. The tighthead takes a step and tries to get his opposite loosehead to drop the bind. Flankers often ‘move up’ and actually bind on the prop and not remain bound to the second row. It does cause chaos and is done quickly and efficiently so that referees are blinded by the illegal tactics. I am surprised opposition coaches when they meet referees before games don’t mention it. I am also surprised that they do not go to the referees group and ask them to look at the tactics used and referee them properly. If they are the better team and win, fair play but a lot of their momentum is gained illegally and therefore it is not a level playing field.2 Go to comments