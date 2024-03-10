Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
Today
11:00
Six Nations

Huw Jones denies Scotland camp unrest with Gregor Townsend

By PA
Huw Jones and Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland look dejected following the team's defeat during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France at BT Murrayfield Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Huw Jones batted away any notion that Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was under pressure after Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations implosion in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Scots blew their chance to set up a shootout for the title with Ireland in Dublin next weekend as they went down 31-29 in Rome despite holding a 22-10 lead after an encouraging opening half an hour.

It was the Azzurri’s first Six Nations victory at home for 11 years and their first in the championship since winning in Wales two years ago.

Video Spacer

‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

The surprise defeat cranks up the heat on Townsend just five months after the Scots – widely deemed to have one of the best squads in their history at present – suffered a second consecutive World Cup group-stage exit on the 50-year-old’s watch.

However, Jones claimed the players should carry the can for the debacle in the Eternal City and appeared irritated by the suggestion that it would place the long-serving head coach under renewed scrutiny.

“I don’t know about that,” said the experienced centre. “We’re all behind the coaches, we’re all behind Gregor.

“We love the way we play, the way we want to play. We have a good plan.

Match Summary

4
Penalty Goals
1
3
Tries
4
2
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
92
Carries
177
5
Line Breaks
6
11
Turnovers Lost
16
9
Turnovers Won
3

“When we execute it, it’s brilliant and we play some good rugby. I don’t think this defeat was on Gregor, I think it was on the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t execute our plan well enough and Italy played well.”

Scotland looked in control after three tries in the opening half hour from Zander Fagerson, Kyle Steyn and Pierre Schoeman. But a disallowed George Horne touchdown – after a foul in the build-up by Schoeman was detected – two minutes into the second half when they led 22-16 proved pivotal.

Italy, who had scored in the first half through Martin Page-Relo, turned the screw with tries from debutant Louis Lynagh and substitute Stephen Varney, and some excellent kicking under pressure from Paolo Garbisi took the game away from the Scots before Sam Skinner’s late try gave them a glimmer of what ultimately proved false hope.

Saturday was one of Jones’ most soul-destroying days in a Scotland jersey, and he said: “We hate losing. It’s really tough to take, hugely disappointing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We spoke during the week before the game about having our best performance, having an 80-minute performance, but we were really poor in the second half. We let the game slip away from us.

“Credit to Italy, they were good, but we had that try chalked off and then conceded four or five penalties in a row. We couldn’t get back in the game and they managed that period better than us.

“Our discipline wasn’t good enough. We didn’t react to that try-swing well enough.

“We are gutted with our performance. Across the board we managed it badly. The leadership and the processes and the communication was good but we’ve all got to look at ourselves and the actions we took.”

While the manner of the defeat itself was bad enough, there was further reason for Scottish frustration later in the day when Ireland’s surprise defeat to England meant Townsend’s men had effectively squandered a golden chance to set up a last-day title shootout with Ireland.

Had they won in Rome, they would have been able to secure a first championship triumph since 1999 with victory in Dublin next weekend.

Instead – although still with an unrealistic mathematical chance of the title – they head to the Irish capital scrambling to avoid a demoralising two-win, bottom-half finish from a campaign that previously promised so much.

Jones admitted it felt like Scotland had let a huge opportunity slip from their grasp.

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “It is really disappointing.

“We wanted to get a win and then go to Dublin next week full of confidence and try to do something but this obviously takes the wind out of the sails a bit.

“We’ve got to react, we’ve got to react quickly and prepare for another game.

“We’ll go through a range of emotions but we’ve got to review it objectively and then turn our attention to Ireland.”

Related

Joel Kpoku: 'It’s a contact sport, not touch... I got stuck in'

It was winter 2021 when the ex-England U20s lock quit Saracens for a leap into the unknown, a lockdown flight out of London into Lyon where nothing was guaranteed.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

5

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

6

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

7

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

8

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
David 33 minutes ago
Super Rugby takes: Reds are Australia’s best team, Fraser McReight stars

Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.

5 Go to comments
A
Anthony 38 minutes ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Lets not get carried away here. The big difference has been Borthwick is now allowing the players to play to their potential and not in his up and under mantra . Its great to see and we will all trust the same policy of attack continues v France. With Marcus at 10 of course. 7 missed point by Ford could have been a loss .

20 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

Everyone dropped balls in the conditions. Dominic Gardiner, had a great game. Giving his all.David Havili should be moved to 10 until Fergus Burke returns next month. Bring back Ryan Crotty and Dallas McLeod. Please.Saying Havili should be gone is ridiculous. David, Dominic were 2 of our best.

12 Go to comments
M
Morris 1 hours ago
Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

That's great observation. The other absurd ruling is the double punishment of penalty try. In itself it punishment enough but adding a yellow card is just too much. This is a sport

3 Go to comments
N
Nabley 2 hours ago
Scott Barrett’s honest assessment of Crusaders’ third loss to start season

If everything was so well set up, change the captain!

1 Go to comments
D
Dylan 2 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

I still don’t understand how Kemara was signed when Canterbury have Alex Harford right there. Havili has been terrible, and needs to move back to fullback, he’s not a 12. Mcleod needs to be starting at 12 from here on in. Aumua is out of shape. He hasn’t been good at all apart from one good run last week. But he looks overweight and out of shape and was lumbering around like a dead man walking way too early in the game. Any talk of him being an all black is hilarious at this point.

12 Go to comments
A
Another 2 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

England aren’t the best team in the world but they are showing signs of a return to form in the occasional match performance like this. Unlike Ireland, England have not really been playing to their potential for a number of years - when they do, they are a threat.

20 Go to comments
I
Iain 2 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Well done England but in order to be the best team you have to beat at least 3 of the top teams by one point to be the best team in the world.😂

20 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Four alternate talking points: 1) Is Borthwick following in the Rassie Erasmus mould of being unable to make his team consistently the best team in the world, but better than anyone else at peaking for key fixtures? 2) The recent Squidge Rugby video about England might be the most perceptive and best timed piece of rugby analysis ever produced. 3) What was it people were saying about not a single English player being good enough to make the Irish team? Clearly that was nonsense. 4) fourth talking point.

5 Go to comments
k
karin 2 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

THIS SHOWS THE HUGE IMPACT SCOTT ROBERTSON MADE ON THE CRUSADERS .

12 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 2 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

We'll see in July

20 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

British media saying Irish team best in world now British media distancing themselves from and pouring ridicule on their own pronouncements

20 Go to comments
k
karin 3 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

AAAAAAAAAND WAIT FOR IT ,, SAFFAS LOSE THEIR S OVER THIS AGAIN .

20 Go to comments
j
john 3 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Surely the best team in the world are world cup winners which Ireland did not do .Well done England well deserved victory

20 Go to comments
P
Paul 3 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Best team in the world?? Do me a favour!! Surely a team must be capable and proven of winning more than once against a far superior team. Looking don’t get me wrong a great performance by England and it’s kept this competition very competitive but best team in the world….not by a long shot! Also Englands line out lading to the drop kick … was that a double pump throw in????

20 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

🤣No one of consequence is saying it.

20 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
Warren Gatland's honest take on Antoine Dupont’s Six Nations absence

This is a manager trying to get in an opposition teams head before a match. To try and twist the knife into a wound. I prefer managers to show a little honour and leave the mind games for the players during the 90 minutes of play. There was two fantastic matches yesterday with none of that. I think it’s still only Gatland and Rassie now. Foster is gone.

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 4 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Doesn't being the best team in the world have a criteria of consistency?

20 Go to comments
L
Liam 5 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

Have to agree about heinz. He stood and watched turnovers develop in front of him multiple times instead of putting his shoulder in and protecting the ball itself, and the one thing he does have is experience, he should be able to see those situations developing and cut them off early

12 Go to comments
A
Alister 5 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

A pretty fair summary,but when I watched the game,I was amazed at a couple of decisions,1 at about the 60 minute mark & the 2nd at about 70 minutes,when after being awarded penalties that were kickable ,on each occasion they kicked to the corner,& of course came up empty.I was amazed that at 17 10 & a hot day with a misfiring line-out & an inexperienced team,why not take the points.I.am also astounded that Willie Heinz is even in the Squad.At one stage after dropping the ball I noticed he appeared to be looking downwards,to re tie a lace?No I think he was looking for his Gold Card

12 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How England can upset Irish apple cart How England can upset Irish apple cart
Search