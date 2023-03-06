Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence | RugbyPass Offload | Episode 66

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence join the team on RugbyPass Offload this week as they talk Prem rugby, the Six Nations and much more.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 38 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificHurricanes

Hurricanes prop handed suspension after red card against Rebels

By Kim Ekin
Tevita Mafileo of the Hurricanes passes the ball during the round nine Super Rugby Pacific match between the Highlanders and the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Hurricanes reserve prop Tevita Mafileo has been handed a three-week suspension by the SANZAAR judicial committee after his red card against the Melbourne Rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mafileo was originally sent to the sin bin for a clean out as hooker Asafo Aumua attempted to score shortly into the second half.

The Hurricanes prop was in support and tried to help Aumua get the ball down by removing Rebels players, but his clean out hit No 8 Hardwick high with a shoulder to the head area.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The TMO reviewed the incident before a yellow card was issued, which was upgraded to a red while Mafileo was in the sin bin.

The 25-year-old entered a guilty plea for infringing law 9.20 around dangerous play in a ruck or maul and was handed his suspension today.

His clean record and early guilty plea resulted in a reduction in the weeks from six to three, with the incident being his first offence.

He will also be eligible to attend a coaching intervention programme delivered by World Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.20,” SANZAAR’s statement read.

“With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to World Rugby instructions that dictate “any act of foul play which results in contact with the head and/or the neck shall result in at least a mid-range sanction”

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s clean judicial record and pleading guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks.”

“Additionally, due to this incident being the Player’s first offence, the FPRC have deemed Tevita Mafileo eligible to apply for World Rugby’s Head Contact Process – Coaching Intervention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including the 25th March 2023.”

Recommended

'An offer that can't feed my family': Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

Expectations for Razor as All Blacks coach should be dampened

OPINION

Jordie Barrett tipped to retain All Black 12 jersey despite pressure from Havili and RTS

'Move on, he's apologised': Ex-All Blacks weigh in on Ardie Savea's gesture

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Everybody in the stadium could see that': Saracens boss annoyed at tight calls going against them Saracens boss annoyed at tight calls
Search