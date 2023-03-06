Hurricanes prop handed suspension after red card against Rebels

Hurricanes reserve prop Tevita Mafileo has been handed a three-week suspension by the SANZAAR judicial committee after his red card against the Melbourne Rebels.

Mafileo was originally sent to the sin bin for a clean out as hooker Asafo Aumua attempted to score shortly into the second half.

The Hurricanes prop was in support and tried to help Aumua get the ball down by removing Rebels players, but his clean out hit No 8 Hardwick high with a shoulder to the head area.

The TMO reviewed the incident before a yellow card was issued, which was upgraded to a red while Mafileo was in the sin bin.

The 25-year-old entered a guilty plea for infringing law 9.20 around dangerous play in a ruck or maul and was handed his suspension today.

His clean record and early guilty plea resulted in a reduction in the weeks from six to three, with the incident being his first offence.

He will also be eligible to attend a coaching intervention programme delivered by World Rugby.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.20,” SANZAAR’s statement read.

“With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to World Rugby instructions that dictate “any act of foul play which results in contact with the head and/or the neck shall result in at least a mid-range sanction”

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s clean judicial record and pleading guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks.”

“Additionally, due to this incident being the Player’s first offence, the FPRC have deemed Tevita Mafileo eligible to apply for World Rugby’s Head Contact Process – Coaching Intervention.”

“The player is therefore suspended for 3 weeks, up to and including the 25th March 2023.”