Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

How Kiwi teams are copying the Northern Hemisphere | The Breakdown

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber admits that the Northern Hemisphere's innovations are influencing the way New Zealand Super Rugby teams are playing, specifically with the resurgence of the quick tap.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 39 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby PacificHurricanesRebels

Jordie Barrett tipped to retain All Black 12 jersey despite pressure from Havili and RTS

By Ben Smith
Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett (L) dives over to score a try during the Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels and Wellington Hurricanes at the AAMI Park in Melbourne on March 3, 2023. (Photo by William WEST / AFP via Gettys Images)

Three candidates for the All Blacks second five-eighth position put their hands up with starring performances in round two of Super Rugby Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Blues and the Crusaders’ David Havili all put in commanding performances in the Super Round to demonstrate their abilities.

Barrett logged 15 carries against the Rebels while coming up with the match-winning try and one try assist, Havili showed his all-round game with two line breaks, a try and two try assists against the Highlanders.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Tuivasa-Sheck showed his power running and explosive agility for the Blues on 11 carries while bringing some bruising defence with 10 tackles against the Brumbies.

The Crusaders No 12 was given the performance of the round by Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown panel and it was the combination with All Black first five Richie Mo’unga which really shined.

“He’s a class act, isn’t he?” John Kirwan said of Havili.

“But I’m going to keep talking about it all year, what are we going to do at 12?

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the thing I like about him, and this might be the deciding factor, is when he is outside Richie Mo’unga, I think he has got a bigger voice and Richie can use him for his kicking game.

“He was outstanding and you know he’s only been playing there a few years as well.”

Havili’s play of the night was a banana kick across the ruck to find Mo’unga for a try under the posts early in the second half. The set plan worked to perfection and his kick was accurately placed for his 10 to jump on.

The No 12 also had a nice piece of support play backing up a break by Mo’unga, linking in for two touches downfield to put fullback Fergus Burke in for a try and then burst onto a flat ball off his halfback to score one of his own late in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sky Sport NZ Commentator Tony Johnson praised the performance of Havili but when it came to the All Blacks, Johnson felt that the coaches have tipped their hand with their preferred midfield candidate.

As a former fullback, Havili’s versitality should place him in the mix for a back-up role or bench role with multiple positions to cover.

“He is a quality player and quality person, David Havili, he brings leadership,” Johnson said.

“As he has made it clear, this is the role he wants.

“I think he is in the picture [for the All Blacks] and what he brings is versatility as well, he can play two or three different positions.

“I feeling I get is they definitely see Jordie as the guy that is the front runner for the 12 jersey, he [Havili] is very much going to be part of the setup for this team.”

Ex-All Black winger Kirwan felt that Barrett has the edge over Havili purely based on size and his ability to smash the ball up and find front foot ball.

Despite all the skills that Barrett brings, at the end of the day it was about power and size in the midfield.

“Since Ma’a, we’ve just wanted someone to give the ball and get over the advantage line. That’s what Jordie brings,” Kirwan said.

“You think about all his other skills, good kicking, but that is he what he brought last year.”

Following injuries to Chiefs second five Quinn Tupaea and Havili during a ten minute period in Melbourne against the Wallabies, Barrett moved into No 12 for the return test at Eden Park and immediately impressed.

He carried that form into tests against Wales and England in the 12 jersey which convinced the New Zealand rugby public he was a legitimate option for the All Blacks in the midfield.

Former All Black No 8 Stephen Bates responded to Kirwan by questioning the decision to let one of New Zealand’s most powerful ball carriers leave if what the All Blacks wanted from a 12 was positive gain line.

“It’s interesting you say that because the guy that gets you straight over the gain line left a couple of years ago, Laumape,” Bates said.

“And people would say oh he’s a little bit one-dimensional, but if your one dimension is awesome, why do you need a second dimension?

“This is what I’m going to do, pass the ball to Laumape and going to smash over the gain line. Good luck.

“And then everything flows from there. If your one dimension is awesome, that’s good enough you know.”

Recommended

'Move on, he's apologised': Ex-All Blacks weigh in on Ardie Savea's gesture

'We've got to beat them': Eddie Jones' hard line message to Aussie Super teams

'Need to be better': Blues not making excuses after Super Round defeat

Blues player ratings vs Brumbies | Super Rugby Pacific

 

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'An offer that can't feed my family': Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation
Search