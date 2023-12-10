Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Kevin Sinfield back at England work on Sunday after marathon success

2

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

3

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

4

Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic

5

Edinburgh could be about to lose Bill Mata to Prem

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on the perception of empty stadiums

Jacques Nienaber discusses the differences between stadium sizes in Ireland and South Africa

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 30 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 30 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

By PA
Harlequins' English outside-half Marcus Smith (L) fights for the ball with Racing92's French centre Gael Fickou (R) during the European Champions Cup first round first day group A Rugby Union match between Racing92 and Harlequins at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre on December 10, 2023. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Harlequins clinched victory on French soil, pulling off a superb comeback to defeat Top 14 leaders Racing 92 in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolann Le Garrec put Racing ahead with a converted try but Marcus Smith responded in kind and then converted again almost immediately after Andre Esterhuizen crossed.

Smith added three further points with a drop goal from near halfway but the hosts reduced the deficit to 17-14 at half-time through a try from Antoine Gibert.

Video Spacer

WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld
Video Spacer
WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld

Racing were straight over again at the start of the second half, Le Garrec scoring his second try, and they opened up a 28-17 lead when Ibrahim Diallo crossed.

But Quins did not give up and tries from Alex Dombrandt and Jack Walker, both converted by Smith, gave them a 31-28 victory despite a late yellow card for Dino Lamb.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE A bluffer's guide to French teams in the Champions Cup A bluffer's guide to French teams in the Champions Cup
Search