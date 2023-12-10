Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

Harlequins clinched victory on French soil, pulling off a superb comeback to defeat Top 14 leaders Racing 92 in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nolann Le Garrec put Racing ahead with a converted try but Marcus Smith responded in kind and then converted again almost immediately after Andre Esterhuizen crossed.

Smith added three further points with a drop goal from near halfway but the hosts reduced the deficit to 17-14 at half-time through a try from Antoine Gibert.

WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld WATCH as Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White takes aim at unruly fans at some Loftus Versfeld

Racing were straight over again at the start of the second half, Le Garrec scoring his second try, and they opened up a 28-17 lead when Ibrahim Diallo crossed.

But Quins did not give up and tries from Alex Dombrandt and Jack Walker, both converted by Smith, gave them a 31-28 victory despite a late yellow card for Dino Lamb.