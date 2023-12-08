Handre Pollard starts as Leicester name team for Stormers

Springbok hero Handre Pollard is set to face off against his fellow South Africans after he was named at flyhalf in the Leicester Tigers side which will take on the Stormers in the Investec Champions Cup this weekend.

It will be Pollard’s 20th game for the club and the first time he has faced South African opposition while wearing Tigers’ colours.

Seven Tigers players will play their first game for the club in the Investec Champions Cup: Josh Bassett, Solomone Kata, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Archie Vanes, Kyle Hatherell, Tom Whiteley and Jamie Shillcock.

Tigers head coach, Dan McKellar has made three changes to the starting side that defeated Newcastle 47-3 last time out, with Bassett, Kata and Cameron Henderson rotating into the starting 15 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Leicester Tigers head coach, Dan McKellar said: “Finishing that first block of league games the way we did was really pleasing. The Investec Champions Cup is a competition, personally, I’ve been excited to be a part of since I joined the club. These are the games players and coaches want to be part of and we know there’ll be a big atmosphere at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday.”

LEICESTER TIGERS:

15 Freddie Steward

14 Josh Bassett

13 Matt Scott

12 Solomone Kata

11 Ollie Hassell-Collins

10 Handré Pollard

9 Ben Youngs

1 Francois Van Wyk

2 Julián Montoya (c)

3 Dan Cole

4 Ollie Chessum

5 Cameron Henderson

6 Hanro Liebenberg

7 Tommy Reffell

8 Jasper Wiese

REPLACEMENTS

16 Archie Vanes

17 James Cronin

18 Joe Heyes

19 Harry Wells

20 Kyle Hatherell

21 Tom Whiteley

22 Jamie Shillcock

23 Dan Kelly