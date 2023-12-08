Select Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Handre Pollard starts as Leicester name team for Stormers

By Ian Cameron
Handre Pollard of Leicester Tigers looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Springbok hero Handre Pollard is set to face off against his fellow South Africans after he was named at flyhalf in the Leicester Tigers side which will take on the Stormers in the Investec Champions Cup this weekend.

It will be Pollard’s 20th game for the club and the first time he has faced South African opposition while wearing Tigers’ colours.

Seven Tigers players will play their first game for the club in the Investec Champions Cup: Josh Bassett, Solomone Kata, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Archie Vanes, Kyle Hatherell, Tom Whiteley and Jamie Shillcock.

Tigers head coach, Dan McKellar has made three changes to the starting side that defeated Newcastle 47-3 last time out, with Bassett, Kata and Cameron Henderson rotating into the starting 15 at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Leicester Tigers head coach, Dan McKellar said: “Finishing that first block of league games the way we did was really pleasing. The Investec Champions Cup is a competition, personally, I’ve been excited to be a part of since I joined the club. These are the games players and coaches want to be part of and we know there’ll be a big atmosphere at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Sunday.”

LEICESTER TIGERS:
15 Freddie Steward
14 Josh Bassett
13 Matt Scott
12 Solomone Kata
11 Ollie Hassell-Collins
10 Handré Pollard
9 Ben Youngs
1 Francois Van Wyk
2 Julián Montoya (c)
3 Dan Cole
4 Ollie Chessum
5 Cameron Henderson
6 Hanro Liebenberg
7 Tommy Reffell
8 Jasper Wiese

REPLACEMENTS
16 Archie Vanes
17 James Cronin
18 Joe Heyes
19 Harry Wells
20 Kyle Hatherell
21 Tom Whiteley
22 Jamie Shillcock
23 Dan Kelly

Related

'It wasn't easy, I can promise you that' - Willie le Roux on RWC semi final

With the Bulls readying to face Saracens in round 1 of the Champions Cup at Loftus Versfeld this coming weekend, Jim Hamilton went to Pretoria to chat to Willie le Roux

Read Now

