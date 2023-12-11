Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Australia survive quarter-final scare at Cape Town SVNS

2

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

3

Sarah Hunter ‘so excited’ by prospect of Rugby World Cup launching in

4

Guinness sponsors Women's Six Nations in 'defining moment for rugby'

5

The superstar sisters taking the SVNS world by storm

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'

Rob Baxter's model showed the way on a huge Champions Cup weekend for English clubs.

Six Nations News

Owen Farrell announces international break to ‘prioritise’ well-being

Steve Borthwick ‘fully behind’ Owen Farrell's big decision

'It is going to take its toll at some point' - teammate on Farrell abuse

'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions

Former Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber gave his first Irish media briefing as senior coach at Leinster.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity
A
Andrew 12 minutes ago

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.

Go to comments More News
'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
M
Mzilikazi 56 minutes ago

“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

Guinness sponsors Women's Six Nations in 'defining moment for rugby'

By PA
Six Nations Rugby and Guinness have agreed a long-term partnership, taking over from the previous deal with TikTok

Guinness has been announced as title sponsors of the Women’s Six Nations from this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has also extended its support as title backers of the men’s tournament, which began four years ago.

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations kicks off on March 23 – defending champions England start their campaign away to Italy – and ends on April 27.

Related

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 confirms opening and closing venues

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will play host to England’s Red Roses in the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, while Twickenham Stadium will look to set a new attendance record at the final, World Rugby and the RFU have announced.

Read Now

“This is a defining moment for rugby, with huge potential on the horizon and a genuine opportunity to widen the audience for the sport, to help secure its future,” Six Nations Rugby chief executive Tom Harrison said.

“The women’s game is the biggest growth engine for rugby, and through this partnership Guinness will help accelerate this.”

Related

The club rookie Sam Warburton is backing for Six Nations selection

The Welsh begin their 2024 schedule with a February 3 trip to Scotland with experienced duo Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams no longer available for selection.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Furious Jake White unleashes scathing rebuke on Bulls fans amidst Owen Farrell controversy Jake White berates Bulls fans over latest Owen Farrell drama
Search