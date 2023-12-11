Guinness sponsors Women's Six Nations in 'defining moment for rugby'
Guinness has been announced as title sponsors of the Women’s Six Nations from this season.
It has also extended its support as title backers of the men’s tournament, which began four years ago.
The Guinness Women’s Six Nations kicks off on March 23 – defending champions England start their campaign away to Italy – and ends on April 27.
“This is a defining moment for rugby, with huge potential on the horizon and a genuine opportunity to widen the audience for the sport, to help secure its future,” Six Nations Rugby chief executive Tom Harrison said.
“The women’s game is the biggest growth engine for rugby, and through this partnership Guinness will help accelerate this.”
Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.Go to comments
“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.Go to comments