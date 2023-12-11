Guinness sponsors Women's Six Nations in 'defining moment for rugby'

Guinness has been announced as title sponsors of the Women’s Six Nations from this season.

It has also extended its support as title backers of the men’s tournament, which began four years ago.

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations kicks off on March 23 – defending champions England start their campaign away to Italy – and ends on April 27.

“This is a defining moment for rugby, with huge potential on the horizon and a genuine opportunity to widen the audience for the sport, to help secure its future,” Six Nations Rugby chief executive Tom Harrison said.

“The women’s game is the biggest growth engine for rugby, and through this partnership Guinness will help accelerate this.”