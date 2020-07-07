12:22pm, 07 July 2020

Scotland Under-20s forward Hamish Bain has completed a move from Stade Nicois to Glasgow. The 22-year-old lock has spent two seasons learning his trade in the French lower leagues as part of a performance partnership with Scottish Rugby, racking up 37 appearances for Nicois and scoring three tries.

Now the Edinburgh-born second row is looking forward to returning to Scotland after agreeing to link up with new Warriors coach Danny Wilson.

Bain, who was part of the age-grade side that finished fifth at the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship, told the Glasgow club’s website: “It’s exciting to be coming back to Scotland and getting the chance to play rugby on home soil.

“I spoke to Danny and I’ve been really impressed with what he has to say about the club’s culture and his vision for the Warriors. I can’t wait to represent Glasgow. They’re a really strong side and growing up watching Edinburgh and Glasgow it’s kind of a dream come true to have the chance to be playing professional rugby for them.

“I’m honoured to be able to have the chance to compete for the jersey. I enjoyed my time at Stade Nicois and it has been really good for my game. They pride themselves on their physicality and scrummaging which has been great for development as a tight five player.”

Bain joins a list of second row options that also includes former European player of the season Leone Nakarawa, Scotland internationals Scott Cummings and Richie Gray and the recently re-signed Kiran McDonald.

Wilson said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Hamish into the squad. He is a big young athletic lock with good line-out defence and a rugby brain. He has come through the Scottish system and is spoken of in high regard by John Dalziel, who coached him at Scotland Under-20s.

“Stade Nicois play in a very physical league which will have no doubt helped his development and when he joins us he will have the chance to continue that development and learn from world-class locks like Leone Nakarawa, Richie Gray and Scott Cummings.”

