Giant prop among 5 France changes for second helping of Wallabies

1:20pm, 11 July 2021

Giant French prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin is among five changes that France head coach Fabien Galthie has made for their second tilt at Australia.

The 6’3, 130kg Castre prop is set to earn his first Test cap alongside fellow debutants Pierre-Henri Azagoh and Ibrahim Diallo. The 29-year-old takes Demba Bamba’s place in the team, with the tighthead having to make do with a place on the bench. Uncapped prop Enzo Forletta is also named on the bench.

France will be looking for revenge after losing out narrowly to the Wallabies last week when the failure to kick the ball out after 80 minutes effectively cost Les Bleus their first victory on Australian soil in 31 years.

A last-ditch Noah Lolesio penalty saw the Wallabies grab a 23-21 victory which came despite the men in green and gold being the second-best team for the vast majority of the contest.

“Hooter’s gone, opposition’s got the ball and they win the line-out – you think you’re in trouble,” said Australian head coach Dave Rennie in the aftermath of the win. “But there was a lot of character shown. I missed Test footy, so we’ve had a win and we’re happy about that but we know we can be a lot better.”

FRANCE TEAM VS AUSTRALIA:

Melvyn Jaminet

Damian Penaud

Arthur Vincent

Jonathan Danty

Gabin Villiere

Louis Carbonel

Baptiste Couilloud

Anthony Jelonch (C)

Cameron Woki

Ibrahim Diallo

Cyril Cazeaux

Pierre-Henri Azagoh

Wilfrid Hounkpatin

Gaetan Barlot

Jean-Baptiste Gros

REPLACEMENTS:

Anthony Etrillard, Enzo Forletta, Demba Bamba, Killian Geraci, Romain Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Teddy Iribaren, Anthony Bouthier.

WALLABIES TEAM: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Hunter Paisami, Matt Toomua, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (capt), Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Phillip, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James Slipper. Res: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Darcy Swain, Isi Naisarani, Tate McDermott, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway.