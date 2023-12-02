Select Edition

Back

Gareth Davies stars as Scarlets take advantage of Jenkins' red card

Second-half surge earns Edinburgh a statement win at Ulster

Stormers beat Zebre in a game that won't live long in the memory

Giacomo Da Re scores late try as Benetton fight back to beat Ospreys

United Rugby Championship

Gareth Davies stars as Scarlets take advantage of Jenkins' red card

By PA
Scarlets' Gareth Davies (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Gareth Davies scored two of Scarlets’ five tries as they edged to a 29-23 bonus-point BKT United Rugby Championship victory over 14-man Cardiff at the Arms Park.

Tomos Williams and Cam Winnett crossed for tries for Cardiff and Tinus de Beer kicked three penalties and two conversions but they were hampered by the dismissal of Ellis Jenkins.

In addition to Davies’ two tries, Alex Craig, Steff Evans and Johnny McNicholl went over for Scarlets, with player of the match Ioan Lloyd kicking a pair of conversions.

The home side raced into a 14-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes when scrum-half Tomos Williams and full-back Winnett breached Scarlets’ defence.

Cardiff made 25 metres from a driving maul off the back of a clean lineout win when Alex Mann broke clear off the back but was held up just short of the line before Tomos Williams dummied his way over and de Beer converted.

It was the lineout again that was the basis for Cardiff’s second score as de Beer’s pass was scooped up by Winnett to go over, but Scarlets hit back moments later as Johnny Williams broke through the Cardiff defensive line to set up Davies to go in under the posts.

Scarlets were soon over again as a penalty kicked to the corner bore fruit when second row Craig squirmed over following relentless forward pressure.

Cardiff were reduced to 14 men when Jenkins was shown a red card following a tip tackle on Dan Davis, and Scarlets made them pay as McNicholl broke clear before setting up Davies to go in for his second try of the afternoon. Lloyd’s conversion made it 19-14 at the break.

De Beer closed the gap with a penalty early in the second half before another three-pointer put them ahead, but back came Scarlets and Evans went over in the corner for the bonus-point score before McNicholl went in in the opposite corner to stretch the advantage 10 minutes from time.

De Beer’s late penalty at least ensured Cardiff left with a losing bonus point.

  • Click here for all the RugbyPass stats from the Cardiff versus Scarlets URC game

FEATURE
