Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
17 - 40
FT
24 - 14
FT
47 - 3
FT
31 - 7
FT
30 - 40
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
05:35
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:35
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Sunday
07:30
Sunday
10:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Frank Lomani lands six-week ban for red card incident

By Ned Lester
Frank Lomani warming up for the Fijian Drua. Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images

Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani will miss all but one of his team’s remaining Super Rugby Pacific contests during the 2024 round-robin stages after being handed a hefty ban for foul play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old was guilty of a shocking elbow strike to the back of Melbourne Rebels lock Josh Canham’s head in the round seven matchup at AAMI Park.

He was subsequently red-carded and faced an anxious wait ahead of hearing his punishment. During the judicial process, the halfback entered an early guilty plea and was rewarded for it with a discounted suspension.

“Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card and found the Player to have contravened Law 9.12,” FPRC Chairman Stephen Hardy ruled.

“The entry point for the offence was 10 weeks (assessed as Top-End range for intentional and deliberate physical abuse of striking with an elbow to the back of the victim player’s head and causing injury, where the victim player was in an incredibly vulnerable position with limited ability, if any, to defend himself).

“The Player was given a discount for entering an early guilty plea (and other relevant mitigating factors), reducing the suspension from 10 weeks to 6 weeks.  The Player is therefore suspended up to and including 26 May 2024.

“In providing the Player the Sanction, the Foul Play Review Committee emphasised that this sort of incident is not tolerated in any form of the game.”

Related

'If I'm going to give union a crack': NRL star Angus Chrichton's rugby ultimatum

Angus Crichton has revealed it is almost a case of now or never for him to make a code switch, with the Sydney Roosters star admitting he is still attracted to rugby union.

Read Now

Lomani’s return will come in a home game in the final round of the regular season, awkwardly against the Rebels.

He wasn’t the only Drua player to see red in the contest though, with prop Jone Koroiduadua being sent from the field after a head butt following a scrum late in the game.

A two-week suspension was deemed appropriate for the prop’s foul play, with stated mitigating factors including his clean record, “limited contact with the head”, and “off-field mitigating factors”. Said factors reduced the suspension from its six-week entry point.

“The FPRC deemed the act of foul play merited a low-end entry point of 6 weeks primarily given that the Player and victim player were “head to head” prior to the incident, and that the Player’s head appears to have made limited contact with the head of the victim player and rather made contact with the chest area of the victim player.   There was also no injury to the victim player,” Hardy said.

“The Foul Play Review Committee emphasised that had there been more forceful head contact made, the entry point may well have been higher than low-end. The entry point for the offence is 6 weeks.

“The Foul Play Review Committee applied a discount of 3 weeks for entering an early guilty plea (and other relevant mitigating factors including the Player’s otherwise unblemished disciplinary record), reducing the suspension from 6 weeks to 3 weeks.

“Further, where a matter is determined to be low-end offending, there are off-field mitigating factors, and the sanction would be wholly disproportionate to the level and type of offending involved, a sanction below 50% of the sanction may apply.

“To that end, the Foul Play Review Committee considered a sanction of 3 weeks would have been wholly disproportionate to the level and type of offending involved, and applied a further reduction of 1 week to the sanction, resulting in a total sanction of 2 weeks.”

Recommended

‘Little Engine That Could’: Melbourne Rebels ‘competitive’ with the best

New Zealand squad named for inaugural U20 Rugby Championship

The World Club Cup can't come soon enough

OPINION

Brumbies must nail new defensive system to take next step

FEATURED
Video Spacer

Video Spacer

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

New Zealand victorious in TENSE final | Cathay/HSBC Sevens Day Three Men's Highlights

New Zealand crowned BACK-TO-BACK champions | Cathay/HSBC Sevens Day Three Women's Highlights

Japan Rugby League One | Steelers v Sungoliath | Full Match Replay

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Spain

Michael Hooper | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 7

South Africa Women v USA Eagles Women | Full Match Replay

Boks Office | Episode 10 | Six Nations Final Round Review

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Why Ireland has two unofficial world titles and South Africa has none

2

Springbok branded 'worst transfer in Irish rugby history'

3

14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

4

England's Marler calls for changes to RFU rule and offers alternative

5

England double down on overseas policy amid player exodus to France

6

Dan Biggar responds to Toulon president's comments over imminent exit

7

The RFU update on Twickenham redevelopment and rising ticket prices

8

Jacob Umaga: 'I would absolutely love to play for Samoa'

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Raw talent McKenzie primed to become next All Blacks No.10

Damian McKenzie is in pole position to become the All Blacks' new playmaker if he can polish up his game-management and decision-making.

FEATURE

Jacob Umaga: 'I would absolutely love to play for Samoa'

Three years from his only England cap, the former Wasps fly-half longs to represent the country of his father.

FEATURE

'My mum never let us see her cry' - The Tshituka brothers' story of the sword and shield

Vince and Manu Tshituka's origin tale is one of war, love and triumph against the odds.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Frank 1 hours ago
'If Dupont wasn't on the planet, we'd say this guy's the best No9'

No way

1 Go to comments
S
S 1 hours ago
14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

Throwing big money at players who have nothing more to prove rather than putting the hard yards and $$ into your own stock. There's the flop right there.

6 Go to comments
E
Easy_Duzz-it 2 hours ago
Raw talent McKenzie primed to become next All Blacks No.10

Imagine gas lighting d-mac when mounga is in his prime . NZ rugby is on the decline

8 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Raw talent McKenzie primed to become next All Blacks No.10

Razor has had a renegade first five on his hands for the last 7 years. Mounga was the first quarterback type 1st5 that tried to play with the team on his shoulders, taken on far more responsibility with ball in hand. Razor was able to keep up with his young 10 and enabled him to lead his side to title after title. Damian McKenzie is Richie Mo’unga on steroids. Razor will need to raise his control of the game plan to another level if he’s to ensure his team can play around DMac. If Jordan is also going to come in at the back I really like the idea of Stevenson on the wing. Narawa also seems really good in the air and with the return kick.

8 Go to comments
J
Jon 3 hours ago
How NRL club fumbled a deal with multi-sport talent that sent him to Waratahs

Looks to have a real rugby brain on the field too. Could be a big star. Get a couple of high profile rugby coaches at the Tahs, keeping an eye on availability of coaches like Tony Brown, with experience like Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith coming in to look after things, the New Zea.. New South Wales union could turn the side into a real asset for … Australian rugby.

1 Go to comments
L
Louis 4 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific: McKenzie the MVP, Chiefs still title favourites

Realising Ben Smith abbreviates as BS made me chortle childishly. A sort of nominative determinism.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 6 hours ago
Raw talent McKenzie primed to become next All Blacks No.10

No Cane was never anything like the great one, please! What was it O'Mahony said again? As for Barrett, he's never had the complete game of Carter. Notably, no WCs have been won since the two greats retired in 2015, so your glowing analysis isn't quite backed by hard evidence Gregor.

8 Go to comments
R
Richard 6 hours ago
Why Ireland has two unofficial world titles and South Africa has none

I read the title then gleaned through the long justification below it. Oh my word, Springboks have FOUR world cups after competing in two less world cups than anyone else, further, all players are real South Africans, no imports like the rest including Ireland. Get over it and stop whining!

44 Go to comments
D
Dan 6 hours ago
14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

Look at all those overrated SH players who coukdn’t hack superior NH comps. And teams keep making the same mistake for some reason. Leave them to their third tier comps and ignorant supporters

6 Go to comments
L
Lionel 7 hours ago
Ronan O’Gara’s latest Leinster mind game may be his best yet

What I like about ogara is, he loves a fight and he is plain speaking. What I don't like about about him is his lack of respect and thrash talk. Also, he seems ‘outstay his welcome’ and his legacy gets tarnished. I predict the same this weekend (God willing) and that will knock him off his perch. - Lonster Lionel

10 Go to comments
c
colin 8 hours ago
England double down on overseas policy amid player exodus to France

Sweeney is an idiot. South African players play around the world and this doesn't seem to affect the national team. Imagine playing for Toulouse or La Rochelle versus being spoken to by Borthwick or Mad Eddie for an extra week or two in a tournament. Which makes the best players?

7 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
Bulls to field near Bok-less side against Saints - reports

Very complimentary to Leinster’s academy but the Leinster Team is beatable. I think the scoreline against Bulls was not representative. That said having to beat Saints, then Leinster/La Roche then a final against probably Toulouse or Bordeaux looks impossible with all matches in the Northern Continent. If SA get more Springboks home then the club and national teams start to look unstoppable, and not just in RWCs. In other words, If the Bulls et al do what Leinster do then we are all fvcked!

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 8 hours ago
Why Ireland has two unofficial world titles and South Africa has none

*Cough. I’ll just leave this here: Win% NZ: 2019 - 70% 2020 - 50% (RC) 2021 - 80% (RC) 2022 - 62% (RC) 2023 - 75% (RC) Ave: 67,4% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 48 * 4 RC titles. Win% RSA: 2019 - 83% 🏆 (RC) 2020 - DNP 2021 - 61% (B&I L) 2022 - 61% 2023 - 85%🏆 Ave: 72,5% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 162 * 1 RC title. * 1 British Irish Lions Trophy. * 2 World Cups. Win % IRE: 2019 - 79% 2020 - 77% 2021 - 70% 2022 - 82% 2023 - 92% (6N) Ave: 80% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 67 * 1 Six Nations Title. France Win%: 2019 - 66% 2020 - 83% 2021 - 64% 2022 - 100% (6N) 2023 - 79% Ave: 78% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 1 * 1 Six Nations Title

44 Go to comments
S
Steve 8 hours ago
14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

I find the headline highly offensive, but unsurprising from you people. “14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history” is disgraceful. Do you honestly think the players go to these clubs wanting to get injured?? The problem, which I imagine you can't bring yourselves to accept, is that they are such good players that they get targeted from the offset, and - particularly with English players - are so envied that they don't get the support they should do.

6 Go to comments
P
Paulo 8 hours ago
Why Ireland has two unofficial world titles and South Africa has none

How long is it going to take for the Rugby community in Europe to digest that South Africa won the 2023 RWC? People, there is ONLY one Rugby World CUP and the Springboks have won it 4 Times! Just deal with it, ok? And work hard so that you have a chance to win in Australia 2027!

44 Go to comments
R
Roger 9 hours ago
Why Ireland has two unofficial world titles and South Africa has none

I get this guy doesn't like the Springboks but to make it look like Ireland are leagues ahead of the Springboks is irrational. That Ireland have won two unofficial titles might mean that it is nothing more than a friendly match. That no one else has really even noticed these methods happening might mean that it's nothing more than a once-off win for Ireland. However, they have no RWC titles which requires a team to play 7 games week in and week out and ideally win at least 6/7. A once off game doesn't mean much. A series of seven wins to take or rather retain a RWC is a little less coincidental. Call it what you like but I call him BS because his name is Ben Smith of course, of course. Ireland have not much to show for all their years except some Six Nations wins and a handful of once off games. However where it matters most, they always come up short.

44 Go to comments
R
Roger 9 hours ago
Springbok branded 'worst transfer in Irish rugby history'

Did they bother to check on why he keeps getting injuries? Did they think to check whether he is susceptible to certain types of injuries? And did they think to look at a conditioning coach who could advise him on certain ways to curtail the particular injuries he seems to keep on getting? A conditioning coach might be expensive but to consider how much he is getting paid in sick leave, you would think they would consider slightly cheaper routes like hiring a conditioning coach for him. RG Snyman plays consistently for the Springboks because they have a way of playing him with the proper time. Also they look to keep him healthy and well rested between times. Maybe he just needs to be gently eased in, play him for 15 minutes and keep an eye on him. And then if things improve slowly increase game time for him. Course to extend his contract when the first two years did not produce much game time for him is probably their fault then. Certainly isn't his fault. Let's see if a change of location would do him good. It might also be a different climate that is working against him. I have a friend who grew up in Norway and had terrible respiratory problems. He then moved with his family to Cape Town and his health had significantly improved and he has never had those problems again. Is it possible the weather in Ireland is not helping his health?

24 Go to comments
c
craig 9 hours ago
Why Ireland has two unofficial world titles and South Africa has none

Saw the name Ben Smith so skipped the article and went straight to comments section to say he’s a lousy human being and I genuinely couldn’t be arsed to read one word of his salty journalism

44 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago
Raw talent McKenzie primed to become next All Blacks No.10

It would be awesome to see DMac be given a long enough crack at no.10 to stake his claim. Such an exciting player. Barret and Mounga out the picture in the short term is a good thing.

8 Go to comments
J
Jérémie 10 hours ago
14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history

I do not quite agree for Dan Carter. I don’t think Perpignan would have won the top14 without him, even injured. He brings so much experience to players like Porical. And I think yu forgot Chelsin Kolbe here ^^

6 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Ronan O’Gara’s latest Leinster mind game may be his best yet Ronan O’Gara’s latest Leinster mind game may be his best yet
Search