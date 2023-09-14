France player ratings vs Uruguay | Rugby World Cup 2023

France beat Uruguay 27-12 in a game that surprised many, as Uruguay threatened and France failed to rack up the kind of score fans might have expected. Still, they held on for another win and made it comfortable in the end.

1 Jean-Baptiste Gros – 6

He was a force in the front row, providing stability in the scrum and making some notable carries. His physical presence was crucial in the forward battle.

2 Pierre Bourgarit – 6

Bourgarit’s accuracy in the lineout and strong carrying abilities added an essential dimension to the French forward pack. His solid tackling also contributed to the team’s defensive effort.

3 Dorian Aldegheri – 6

Had a decent game, winning an early scrum penalty and showcasing his skills with tip-on passes. He held his ground in the scrum, contributing to the team’s set-piece dominance.

4 Cameron Woki – 7

He took high balls effectively and was a constant presence in the lineout and the loose. His work rate and versatility were key in both attack and defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

5 Romain Taofifenua – 6

He carried well and had some nice touches, but was probably luckily to survive a yellow card review for a high tackle that made contact with the head.

6 Paul Boudehent – 6

Worked hard throughout but had a fairly quiet game as part of a disappointing French outing.

7 Sekou Macalou – 7

He showed that he’s an incredible open field runner with multiple carries and runs and some audacious offloading. Scored a runaway try with a brilliant breakaway sprint down the left flank, showing how quick he is. It was disallowed but very impressive nonetheless. He was all over the park in the first half in particular.

8 Anthony Jelonch (C) – 6

Captained the side for the first time since their 2021 tour of Australia, but despite winning, it will probably be an occasion he’d rather soon forget.

9 Maxime Lucu – 7

Playing in just his 5th start in 17 tests, he was very speedy around the fringes and from the base of the scrum, setting up Hastoy’s first try in particular.

10 Antoine Hastoy – 6

In only his third start for France after making his debut in 2021, he picked up his first points for his country and also his first international try. Kicked well.

11 Gabin Villière – 7

The rapid winger got a lot more ball than in the previous match, kick chased well, but also lost the ball in contact. He scored a try with ten minutes left in the match, scoring to finally give France a comfortable lead.

12 Yoram Moefana – 6

Had a fairly quiet game, lost the ball in contact and was part of a leaky midfield at times.

13 Arthur Vincent – 6

In only his second start since the 2021 tour of Australia, Vincent showed some great hands for Villiere’s try in the corner. Not great defensively at times, in a tough match for France.

14 Louis Bielle-Biarrey – 6

After scoring on debut against Scotland in August, he had a fairly quiet outing but crossed late in the match to seal the win.

15 Melvyn Jaminet – 7

Jaminet’s kicking accuracy from the tee was essential in maintaining scoreboard pressure. Despite a defensive misread, he provided stability at the back.

Replacements:

16 Peato Mauvaka – 7

Following a great performance against New Zealand, he came on and scored an important try just after Uruguay scored, pulling the momentum back in Frances direction.

17 Reda Wardi – N/A

18 Sipili Falatea – N/A

19 Bastien Chalureau – N/A

20 Thibaud Flament – N/A

21 Francois Cros – N/A

22 Baptiste Couilloud – N/A

23 Thomas Ramos – N/A