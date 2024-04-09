France issue Olympics warning after Dupont-less show in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong final didn’t go as wanted for France, but the experience of losing 7-12 to New Zealand amid a raucous atmosphere should serve them well when it comes to managing the likely similarly intoxicating din of their home Olympics tournament at the end of July.
Support for the French was abundant in the Far East decider but there was a franticness to their play in this sold-out decider compared to the precision that transpired last month when they won a first title in 19 years in front of a limited Los Angeles audience where the atmosphere was far less intense.
The LA champions battled their way to 0-0 at the break on Sunday night, but they then came unstuck. It wasn’t the opening try off a quickly tapped penalty that was finished four passes later in the corner by Scott Curry that did for them – there was always a chance of coming back from 0-7 down in the blink of an eye.
However, they curiously lost their composure after gathering the restart kick, a facet of the game they had managed brilliantly against Ireland in the semi-finals.
There was a debate over whether Joachim Troubabal got his knee to the ground five metres in from touch near the 10-metre line. If so, the referee should have called a ruck, forcing the three New Zealanders who had snagged him to release, allow him to go to the ground and set up the ball for recycling.
"Oh my God, that's the stuff of dreams…"
– Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, the Dupont-less France's No9, on his crucial South Strand try, from Liam Heagney ?? in Hong Kong. #HK7s #HSBCSVNS @SVNSSeries @OfficialHK7s #France7 @FranceRugby pic.twitter.com/nA8Uw5F8Ey
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 6, 2024
Play on was the decision, though, and the ball squirting loose backwards towards the 22 was followed by the panicked Stephen Parez, the scorer of the key try against the Irish when the yellow-carded French were down to six players before half-time, who blindly threw a reverse pass, inviting Brady Rush to intercept and Cody Vai to score.
France did eventually break their duck at the death with about two seconds remaining through Varian Pasquet.
There was another debate that Pasquet should have immediately shouted ‘no kick’ to the referee to decline the conversion, which could have left time for a restart with the score at 5-12 – but it was too late as they were all out of time out with the final whistle sounding as soon as the extras were added by Rayan Rebbadj.
Beaten but very much not bowed, though. There is a very encouraging, focused sense of unity about this French outfit.
For instance, Antoine Zeghdar, who hobbled off with a left leg injury in the first of the final, was assisted up the steps of the Hong Kong Stadium stand by Pasquet and Rebbadj to make sure he was part of the post-match presentation. That was a very nice touch.
The French are definitely on the rise and very much in with a gold medal shout in 15 weeks at the Stade de France. “We have the potential to achieve incredible things,” insisted Aaron Grandidier, the late-blooming, London-born speedster who only played his first rugby match of any kind at the age of 17.
Soon-to-be 24, he has rapidly zipped through the gears, bagging a move to Brive and then selection in the French sevens team where he wears the No9 shirt.
Now he is just months away from challenging at the Olympics. “It’s a shame we weren’t able to put it together in the final. We learned a lot and will come back stronger.”
Grandidier is no sevens slouch. When speaking with RugbyPass the previous night after his slick South Stand try helped France edge Spain in the quarter-finals, his enthusiasm was infectious.
“I found myself in the middle of the pitch and tried to take it outside, but I saw that they were over-chasing so a big right foot stepped opened it up to the try line.
“Oh my God, that’s the stuff of dreams; the stuff of dreams! I’d to pull out a little Jude Bellingham celebration but amazing, Amazing! What an atmosphere in this stadium!!”
Perhaps the biggest takeaway for the French from Hong Kong was that they sure aren’t a team dependent on the fantastic Antoine Dupont. The Test XV scrum-half gave the Guinness Six Nations a miss so that he could try out sevens with the hope of his country succeeding at Paris 2024.
France ended their near two-decade sevens title famine with Dupont on-song on LA, but he didn’t travel to the Far East as his weekend’s priority was steering Toulouse beyond Racing and into the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals, which he did.
In Dupont’s absence, though, the French kept their American vibe going nicely, making the final and enjoying tasty wins over Australia and Ireland along the way. “We did well in LA last month and it’s not something random,” vouched Jonathan Laugel to RugbyPass in the Hong Kong Stadium tunnel.
“It’s happening because it is paying off and we need to keep that consistency going again and again. I’m sure Antoine Dupont is still with us, but we are a big group with more than 25 guys who are training.
“Some are having some rest because of injury, some were there at our skills camp so it is a big group and Antoine Dupont is part of that group now as well and I’m sure he is proud of us. To continue that performance (from LA) shows it’s not something random.
“It’s awesome to see all the audience, all the public who is with us, and I’m sure Antoine brought something to this. He brought the light on our team.
“It is even more impactful when you have the likes of Antoine, but it remains really impactful even when he is not there so it is just a big group moving together for the victory towards Paris 2024.”
"It remains impactful even when Antoine isn't there…"
– Jonathan Laugel, with Liam Heagney ?? in Hong Kong, after a dramatic French comeback beats Australia 19-14. #HK7s #HSBCSVNS @SVNSSeries @OfficialHK7s #France7 @FranceRugby
See RugbyPass TV https://t.co/z90EMWX9EI pic.twitter.com/xMLrrxh0BH
— RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 5, 2024
Comments on RugbyPass
A late piece from the author, including a lot of outdated information, unless he’s hinting that there is going to be another mammoth struggle between NZR and ARU. So the changes to NPC are not to do with Sky (as they came out to say in their defence), it is simply NZR saying, well Sky are going to give us less money, we will have to cut down on the NPC. It really doesn’t look like NZR can think much further ahead than that level on simplicity. They should have been targeting the International product on before now, it was the only sustainable way to look after the game. I’m at the point where I’m happy to see NZR rip things up and try something new, as they have already ruined the NPC and SR certainly is not cutting it as the sole alternative to the International game. It sounds to me like they are just going to sit in a hole and wait for things to magically improve however.12 Go to comments
Funny nothing about the referee calling a knock on by New Zealand when it was a French boot that kicked the ball back towards the French with the referees standing a metre and a half away calling he didn't see it. Another Kiwi player held back from trying to tackle the French when they ran away to score I think it was cooks-Savage, again in front of the ref. Several other misdirected decisions so I don't know why that one in particular was brought to mention. Big Accolades for du pont and yes he is a brilliant player,but the French still got to the final without him and possibly still could have won it. It takes more than one player, the attention given DuPont only detracts from the other players efforts.1 Go to comments
Hope this means Ben Herring gets a gig in NZ and lined up to take a SR side. Might find himself with Japan alternatively? That would also be valuable experience. Foster will get much better results without Barrett locking the side to a midtable team like he does.4 Go to comments
That’s not the end of the problems or the solutions… 1. The big stadium model is dead at non-international level - the NZRU should be looking at 10-15k seaters with adequate shelter from the elements. Build crowds, build atmosphere. Save big stadia for finals. 2. Winter is the worst time to create a good product - who cares if it’s traditional, move the NZ season to warmer months - this aligns it better internationally as well. Carve out 2 months for cricket but let them compete otherwise. 3. Lack of games - as someone mentioned on Rugby Pass recently, NRL is dominating the airways because they have more more content. 4 games vs 8 games last weekend. The big ticket answer here is politely asking Japan if we can join the Top League to create a 24 team league - imagine 2 games per day Thursday through Tuesday. If this is an option (and perhaps Japan takes a hard pass) then open international eligibility to everyone playing in that league. This would emphatically improve NZ and Aus. 4. The Rugby Championship format is awful - take a leaf out of the most successful and storied comp in the world, the 6 Nations and follow their format. 1 game against each of the 6 teams - build tension, build scarcity. 5. Share the love - fill in the shortfall with games against tier 2 teams12 Go to comments
Do what the NFL do and limit cross league matches. For example, go to 3 groups of 4 in each league, playing 10 matches, (6 in group, plus 4 from other groups). Then have a rota of playing 1 group from the other league 4 matches. Season of 14 matches plus play offs in in league, followed by a Super Final v other league winners.19 Go to comments
“Otherwise unheralded,” Bob Randall, UPN 2000, won a Challenge Cup winners medal in front of 85,000 at Wembley in 1964 for Widnes v Hull KR. He was previously captain of Orrell RU and played for Bath while stationed in the south west with the RAF.1 Go to comments
Yes Nick, and when I see Melbourne’s Manny Meafou rolling like a tank in the 6N, Angus Scott-Young a yeoman for the Saints, Pete Samu swashbuckling for UBB with Kane + Adam, and various other entirely decent + proven forwards doing well abroad, I imagine the message *_THEY_* get from seeing millions dumped on young project guys in the back three. As in: the priorities for Australian rugby are higher for players who have fewer involvements in games than they provide.79 Go to comments
Crazy England players should be eligible to play for England no matter where they play3 Go to comments
Always had such respect for the Irish — since the days of Willie John McBride and others. No longer sure about that but then again Rassie speaks highly of the Irish and their similar tough approach to rugby. A pity about RG Snyman and hopefully they won't have a go at Kitshoff. Could just be what the Boks need to make it personal come The mid-year tour.22 Go to comments
I am surprised that Arundell wasn’t in contention for a hybrid contract, but overall I think this is the right decision for the RFU to make. Jack Nowell, Jack Willis, and David Ribbans are players I would have liked to see continue for England, but they all looked to be peripheral to Borthwick’s plans. Marchant maybe was a bigger loss, but with Lawrence and Slade we’re well covered at 13. Arundell similarly felt like a big loss, but actually I don’t think he’d get close to the 23 based on the current form of Freeman and Feyi-Waboso. In the long run I don’t know if this can continue, and its possible that in 10 years time we’ll see all the top players for every nation playing in France and Japan, but for the time being England should hold on tight to what they already have. If the exodus accelerates then maybe we could bring in a compromise option like allowing Borthwick 3 free picks during a world cup year, but I actually expect the exodus to slow slightly from now on.3 Go to comments
That’s rugby. Try to kill each other when the game is on, but total respect and support when the occasion calls for it. And when the final whistle blows, the war is over. The greatest game on the planet.3 Go to comments
Awesome!4 Go to comments
Hi Nick Yes, it may not have been your main point but what you say about MJ getting the support he needs to cash in on his potential is particularly harrowing. The coaching at the lower levels in Aus has been a serious issue for years, contributing to our slide down the rankings at the breakneck speed at which everyone has witnessed. It was mentioned by Rob Kearney a few years ago when recalling his time at the Force, Michael Cheika said about the coaching at Super Rugby level (perhaps a tad self-servingly given DC’s precarious position at his old stomping ground in Daceyville). Les Kiss and his team seem to be doing some things up in Brisbane and Bernie Larkham looks(?) to have put some early dark days behind him to out a decent programme together at the Brumbies.79 Go to comments
Don't you feel like a ripe old tomato now Ben. Could not have been more wrong even if you really tried even harder to write more crap.148 Go to comments
Great news. Maybe play Ulster, where Fraser McReight will have relatives…..parents from Belfast.4 Go to comments
It’s been a tough year for we long-suffering Tahs’ fans. The idea that Sua’ali’i and Jorgensen are using up a third of our player budget (I know there will have been clever ways to make that not the case but it’s >$2m per season for the two of them) irks me deeply. It’s nobody at the Tahs’ fault that we have Joseph but we needed to be rational with Jorgensen. He should have been allowed to go elsewhere in SR or to league when we are spending big money on two guys already who would expect to be playing fullback. Jorgo (and Nawaqanitawase too to be honest) has been average this season. Our scrum has been a problem due to a tough run of injuries and that doesn’t help backlines but the clips you have highlighted show we aren’t taking advantage of any breaks we make anyway. As a Rat, I am predisposed to love DC but things aren’t working under him and I can no longer make a strong case for him to stay.79 Go to comments
I’ll be there. Well done both teams. 👍4 Go to comments
Awesome news!4 Go to comments
When the Blues went north to play the European champions in the late 90s and thumped them, the NH has never wanted a bar of a world club championship. Now years later the NH and now Japanese clubs having strip-mined SH Super sides of as many players and coaches as they can get their hands on for their own teams, it suddenly seems like a great idea to them. They just had to wait for the Crusaders to finally slip.9 Go to comments
Looks like Hansen landed Fozzie yet another job, this time at the coaches retirement village. Nice.4 Go to comments