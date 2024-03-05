Was Antoine Dupont the only reason France won the men's LA SVNS?
Nearly two decades since their 2005 title in Paris under Thierry Janescek, France clinched another major victory at the HSBS SVNS 2024 in Los Angeles, writes Jean-Baptiste Gobelet. After enduring six final losses, France triumphantly secured their second trophy.
However, attributing France’s victory solely to Antoine Dupont would undermine the collective effort of the French team over numerous years. Jerome Daret’s players showcased an exceptional performance throughout the tournament, with Andy Timo, Jordan Sepho and Antoine Zeghdar all shining brightly in crucial moments.
The stars on Hollywood Boulevard seemed to align perfectly for France at this edition of HSBC SVNS, as unexpected defeats knocked out favourites like Argentina and Fiji in the quarter-finals. This set the stage for an unprecedented all-European last four featuring Spain, Ireland, Great Britain and France.
Defence and offloads: the keys to France’s success
The French team’s victory was constructed upon an impressive defensive strategy, characterised by a dense and formidable seven-man wall that applied significant pressure on opposing counter-rucks. On the offensive front, France showcased their prowess with an exceptional offload game, leading the LA SVNS tournament in offloads.
For several seasons under Daret’s guidance, the French team has prioritised a stand-up style of play over a focus on the breakdown. Alongside Fiji, they stand out as one of the most dynamic teams, averaging fewer than one ruck per try.
The stars of Hollywood ? ? #HSBCSVNS | #HSBCSVNSLAX pic.twitter.com/tnXwWciboq
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 4, 2024
With the athletic prowess of their sevens squad, France boasts one of the top teams on the world series, featuring fast and highly physical players ideally suited for this style of rugby.
Adding the best player in the world to an already talented squad undoubtedly enhances its capabilities. Dupont’s influence has been significant in France’s pursuit of a new trophy. The absence of a thermal shock on the North American continent, similar to that experienced in winter in France, has had no adverse effect on the physical condition of the world’s top player.
Transitioning from rugby union to rugby sevens within a single season is a feat not easily accomplished, even for the stars of world rugby. Numerous attempts have been made, yet many have faltered in this endeavour. Notable examples are Sonny Bill Williams and Bryan Habana.
In contrast, Dupont has made a flawless start to the SVNS series, delivering a string of exceptional performances that have merited him a well-deserved spot in the LA dream team.
Dupont: Mental impact
Ever since the announcement of his participation in the North American legs, Dupont has been the focal point of discussions. His presence on the world series roadshow naturally has a profound impact on opposing teams.
Some players have been visibly affected mentally, resulting in abnormal technical fouls or defensive lapses during the game. Conversely, on the French side, Dupont’s presence has had the opposite effect, galvanising and strengthening their performance.
The mental aspect holds even greater significance in sevens, especially with knockout matches occurring at each tournament. It appears that the arrival of Dupont has absorbed much of the pressure surrounding the French team.
As a result, we have witnessed French players displaying greater resilience under pressure and, most importantly, exhibiting much more confidence in their decision-making.
Dupont’s mental influence was particularly evident on day two in LA. The pivotal moment of the tournament occurred during the quarter-final against the USA where France were trailing 6-7 with a player sent off. France maintained possession and effectively managed the clock.
Unlike other teams that struggled when short-handed in the quarter-finals (such as Argentina and Fiji), France remained composed and did not break down. Remarkably, they even controlled possession throughout the second half, denying the USA any opportunities to score.
The commentators on RugbyPass TV encapsulated the situation: whenever Dupont was on the field, France were never considered the underdog. This succinctly highlights the profound mental impact that Dupont has had on the French team, fostering a collective serenity that is uncommon during moments of weakness.
Your @HSBC_Sport Dream Teams for #HSBCSVNSLAX ?#HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/WMUzlTP7wC
— HSBC SVNS (@SVNSSeries) March 4, 2024
The numbers: 25 ball carries and six offloads
Dupont emerged as the most prominent ball carrier for France during the LA SVNS, consistently posing a threat, especially in the midfield, where he often drew the attention of two defenders.
His dynamic runs disrupted the opposition’s defensive structure, forcing them to adjust their defensive strategies. The intense focus on Dupont sometimes resulted in tight marking, with two or even three players converging on him, creating space for his teammates to exploit, as seen in Sepho’s try against Fiji.
Dupont’s influence continued to grow throughout the second North American tournament, as he played a decisive role in nine out of the 18 tries, including three remarkable solo efforts at crucial junctures. Undoubtedly, the world’s best XV player has successfully made his mark in the sevens arena.
- Click here to watch all the HSBC LOS ANGELES SVNS highlights on RugbyPass TV
Comments on RugbyPass
lets go TJ1 Go to comments
Drivel.19 Go to comments
We all know what side of the fence this guy would have been on during the 81 tour. It’s stunning to think after all this time there are still people who lament how rugby was divided by that tour. The rugby community was largely on the wrong side of history during apartheid, and sadly many of the instincts that led them there are echoed in this ignorant drivel. Suggesting that politics and sport are mutually exclusive is like saying we should keep politics out of life. The boycott campaign against Apartheid went a long way to making SAs isolation untenable. It didn’t sow division in our game, it exposed a silent complicity with a monstrous injustice and it eventually led to the sports actual unification. At least now, when one part of our society is relentlessly under attack by opportunists, grifters and ghouls there are people within the rugby community who aren’t afraid to stand up to it. David Seymour and his Atlas cabal of money goblins are the people sowing division, it’s just that some of us see it for what it is.8 Go to comments
Whenever Ben Smith says x I just assume y is the truth. The whining sheep continues to whine.8 Go to comments
🔥 nz feels way better than it did before and i didn’t even vote for these guys.8 Go to comments
Sport is 100% about politics. Why else do countries bid so much to host Olympic Games?11 Go to comments
This seems to have stirred quite a reaction from the rednecks.11 Go to comments
If I remember rightly it took SCW maybe 3 years before we could see an England identity, at a time when amateur rugby was coming to an end. Admittedly, SCW built a fantastic team but the Northern Hemisphere teams, being amateurs, were not as strong as their professional counterparts today. SCW knows a head coach needs time, commitment and support to find the winning combination, a combination the players he has, can work with. He had his fair amount of detractors but he came good. So brothers, let's not forget to give SB the time and support he needs, he has certainly brought the commitment.18 Go to comments
Ill just wait for the video to come out.8 Go to comments
Typical of today’s aggressive society, will reap what you sow. Rugby is loosing support rapidly in most areas. I look at the thousands that are being turned away trying to get in to watch these matches in women's competition. Still keep it up money to burn.8 Go to comments
I admire the Hurricanes Poua for standing by their morals and proudly saying what they think. It seems they don’t want money from people who voted for the current Government. They might get their wish; I admire they are putting their morals over the dollar. It does not seem that the Hurricanes management thinks the same way. It looks like another round of the ‘Should sport and politics mix, and to what degree’.8 Go to comments
I can see the point trying to be made but as an Ireland fan let me put things into perspective. The six nations is a great tournament with great history and is a brilliant annual event for multiple reasons. It’s a part of the cultural landscape. In the piece it mentions that Ireland have won 3 grand slams in the 6n era. And we have only won 4 ever. In nearly a century and a half. Irish rugby was absolutely nowhere not that long ago. Whipping boys year in year out. The progress had been incredible. They were right up there with SA and NZ in the WC. There was almost nothing in it. The youth teams in Irish rugby have been absolutely dominant as well for the last 3 or 4 years and when we do finally make that WC breakthrough which we will it may well open the floodgates.19 Go to comments
Dmac just got player of the week, how is he not the best 10 of the week? Or even in the top 3??14 Go to comments
Thanks for the article, Neil. A topic that always brings polar opposites out of the woods ! I believe the three year qualification is enough, and if it were put to a vote for rugby people worldwide, ….which ofc will never happen….it would interesting to see how the result would fall. I often think those that get hot under the collar over New Zealanders/Boks/Fijians et al playing for another nation are forgetting these men are professionals, playing rugby is their living as young men. It is therefore, in my view, their right to chose who they play for. One could pick any one of CJ Stander, Bundi Aki, JGP, Paul Willemse, and on and on, and ask if they had not moved overseas, would they have made their land of birth national teams. I suspect the answer in many cases would be no, they would not. Duhan van der Merwe is a good example to look at in this respect. I would judge he still would not make a Bok starting 23 for a crucial game. And that despite his high standing with Scotland. And in his case we, the vast body of rugby “types” of all hues, would be denied seeing a very good, probably even great, rugby player perform at the highest level.7 Go to comments
Nah. Good on them. I thought it was brilliant. You cant have it both ways. We embrace the Maori name for the comp and the teams. Lets not now be superficial and refuse their defence of what they believe in wrt their culture. After, did we not applaud Webber and TJ for their stands on issues they were passionate about.8 Go to comments
Frankly I’m much happier about players qualifying through residency than through blood. People who are raised in England are English. People who aren’t are not. Nationality isn’t genetic. The idea that having a grandparent from somewhere means that you are also from there is a symptom of the kind of idiot identitarianism that used to only hold sway in mainland europe and in settler colonies, but is sadly becoming all the more common in proper countries as well.7 Go to comments
Great article Nick as you have pressed all the right buttons for this old forward. Getting the backrow right, delivering fast ball, and getting all players able to attack the breakdown, It will go a fair way to setting some bits of the Wallabies right. Loved this part: _in any Schmidt or Kiss-coached side is the middle five – the back-row and half-backs. The new man at Ballymore will demand a lot of quick-build rucks [93 against the Waratahs] with a high ratio of 1-3 second lightning-quick ball [68% versus NSW]_60 Go to comments
Great Picks.1 Go to comments
As a youngster, I used to watch Roundhay, Otley, Headingley and Morley fight tooth and nail and then i would follow the players into the county championship and the northern division- I can honestly say that yorkshire rugby had a massive impact on my life. What players and what characters- the Buckton brothers, the Headingley front row, Melville, Harrison, Winterbottom- those were the days my friend. Then you would drive to Orrell on a friday night in pissing rain and watch Kimmins and Dooley reek havoc for Lancashire. I thought I knew all of these players and they shaped my love for the game. Wonderful. Sorry about the harking back to the old days, but a young boys imagination is not being harnessed in the same way. Little access to players beyond the occasional appearance in the clubhouse to get milk for his protein shake. These boys used to draw a shadow when they walked into the gents after ten pints…4 Go to comments
What an enjoyable and insightful article, really impressed with Tony Booth 👌 and from a scarlets fan too.1 Go to comments